Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G $350 $450 Save $100 Whilst the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may be a mid-range phone and not command the attention of the Galaxy S range, it's still very capable as a daily driver. This discount brings it down to an amazing price. $350 at Amazon

Samsung makes some great Galaxy smartphones, but the company's Galaxy A series almost passes under the radar with all the flagship S fanfare. Not this Black Friday as Samsung is giving the Galaxy A53 5G similar discounting treatment as the best smartphone deals to bring its price back down to its lowest. If you're on the hunt for a more affordable device that will make it through the day and then some, look no further than this deal.

This thing is no slouch. Inside, you'll find an 8-core processor that's plenty powerful for the latest games and apps. Then there's the 6Gb of RAM, which is almost as much as a Windows laptop, 128Gb of storage, and support for 5G (as the name may allude to). It also has a stunning 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, as is expected with a Samsung phone, and dual-SIM capabilities for those who frequently travel.

What makes this a good deal for Black Friday?

The Galaxy A53 5G already offers great value at full price and this discount further sweetens the deal. Not everyone remains comfortable paying out a small fortune for phones, especially with the yearly rollout of new models. Specifications are starting to mean less with the mid-range category and this phone rocks good enough internals for even power users.

Only $350 for a 5G-capable smartphone with some beefy internals? Sign me up!