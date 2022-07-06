Does the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G have eSIM support?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is Korean tech giant’s answer to the iPhone SE, and it’s one of the best value smartphones of 2022 so far — particularly in the North American market. For its sub-$400 price, the phone offers a vibrant Samsung AMOLED screen that stretches the entire face of the device, with 120Hz refresh rate to boot. While the ultra-wide cameras are just average, the main camera is quite capable day and night thanks to Samsung’s improved computational photography algorithms. The huge 5,000 mAh battery is also a major selling point, as it’s large enough to power the phone all day for even the heaviest of users, thanks to its efficient Exynos 1280 SoC. It’s also one of the most comfortable phones to hold due to its lighter form factor and flat-ish design, and there’s even IP67 water- and dust-resistance.

While the Galaxy A53 supports dual physical SIMs for unlocked models (carrier models do not) and also an SD card for memory expansion (this is available for all models), some consumers may wonder if it also supports eSIM (electronic SIM), the relatively new technology in which the SIM data is entirely virtually “embedded” into the device so consumers don’t have to insert a physical SIM card.

Unfortunately, no, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G does not support eSIM, so inserting a physical SIM card is the only way to get data connectivity on this device. This makes sense, considering the Galaxy A53 5G is a mid-ranger, and mid-range phones are more likely than a flagship model to be purchased unlocked and used as a shorter-term phone or a secondary phone, which means the ability to quickly swap SIM cards is beneficial. Electronic SIMs, for all their benefits right now, still require a bit of time and effort to move from one device to another — you’ll usually have to contact a carrier to request the switch.