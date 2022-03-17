Samsung launches the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G with Exynos 1280 and no headphone jacks

Samsung announced earlier this month that it would hold a ‘Galaxy A Event’ on March 17. Even though the company didn’t say at the time what exactly would be revealed, the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 seemed likely, given both phones had already been leaked on multiple occasions. Now the day has finally arrived, and sure enough, the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G are official.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G are nearly the same phone. Both devices have IP67 water/dust resistance (so they can handle splashes of water), an Exynos 1280 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging, and One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Samsung seems to be using the Exynos 1280 in all models, instead of the Snapdragon chipsets found in the US version of the Galaxy A52 5G, and the MediaTek Dimensity 720 in the Galaxy A32 5G.

Specification Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Build IP67 water/dust resistance IP67 water/dust resistance Dimensions & Weight 74.8 x 159.6 x 8.1mm

189 g 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Samsung Exynos 1280 Samsung Exynos 1280 RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

No charger in box 5,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

No charger in box Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 64MP f/1.8 Main (with OIS)

12MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide

5MP f/2.4 Depth sensor

5MP f/2.4 Macro 48MP f/1.8 Main (with OIS)

12MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide

5MP f/2.4 Depth sensor

5MP f/2.4 Macro sensor Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.2 32MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C

No headphone jack USB Type-C

No headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1 Software One UI 4.1 (Android 12) One UI 4.1 (Android 12) Other Features Four years of major OS upgrades

Five years of security updates Four years of major OS upgrades

Five years of security updates

The main differences are in the camera setup and display. The Galaxy A53 5G has a 64MP main camera, while the A33 5G drops down to 48MP. The display on the Galaxy A33 5G is also a downgrade, with a slightly-lower 90Hz refresh rate. Neither phone has a headphone jack, which is definitely not great.

On the bright side, both devices have the same update promise as Samsung’s flagship phones, with four years of major OS upgrades and five years of security updates. There aren’t any other mid-range phones in the US with that same long support life, except the iPhone SE series.

Samsung says the Galaxy A53 5G will start at $449.99 in the United States, and you’ll be able to buy one as early as March 31 at T-Mobile and Verizon. The phone will show up at Samsung.com, AT&T, and other retailers one day later on April 1. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A53 5G is already available for pre-order at Samsung.com. On a related note, the Galaxy A13 LTE that was officially confirmed earlier this month will be available on Samsung.com starting April 8.

For Europe, the Galaxy A53 5G will cost €449 for the 6GB + 128GB version and €509 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The Galaxy A33 5G will cost €369 for the 6GB + 128GB version. You can get both the devices in Blue, Peach, White, and Black colors.