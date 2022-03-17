Samsung launches the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G with Exynos 1280 and no headphone jacks
Samsung announced earlier this month that it would hold a ‘Galaxy A Event’ on March 17. Even though the company didn’t say at the time what exactly would be revealed, the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 seemed likely, given both phones had already been leaked on multiple occasions. Now the day has finally arrived, and sure enough, the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G are official.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G are nearly the same phone. Both devices have IP67 water/dust resistance (so they can handle splashes of water), an Exynos 1280 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging, and One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Samsung seems to be using the Exynos 1280 in all models, instead of the Snapdragon chipsets found in the US version of the Galaxy A52 5G, and the MediaTek Dimensity 720 in the Galaxy A32 5G.
|Specification
|Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
|Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
|Build
|IP67 water/dust resistance
|IP67 water/dust resistance
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|
|Display
|
|
|SoC
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|RAM & Storage
|
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|
|Front Camera(s)
|32MP f/2.2
|32MP f/2.2
|Port(s)
|
|
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
|Stereo speakers
|Connectivity
|
|
|Software
|One UI 4.1 (Android 12)
|One UI 4.1 (Android 12)
|Other Features
|
|
The main differences are in the camera setup and display. The Galaxy A53 5G has a 64MP main camera, while the A33 5G drops down to 48MP. The display on the Galaxy A33 5G is also a downgrade, with a slightly-lower 90Hz refresh rate. Neither phone has a headphone jack, which is definitely not great.
On the bright side, both devices have the same update promise as Samsung’s flagship phones, with four years of major OS upgrades and five years of security updates. There aren’t any other mid-range phones in the US with that same long support life, except the iPhone SE series.
Samsung says the Galaxy A53 5G will start at $449.99 in the United States, and you’ll be able to buy one as early as March 31 at T-Mobile and Verizon. The phone will show up at Samsung.com, AT&T, and other retailers one day later on April 1. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A53 5G is already available for pre-order at Samsung.com. On a related note, the Galaxy A13 LTE that was officially confirmed earlier this month will be available on Samsung.com starting April 8.
For Europe, the Galaxy A53 5G will cost €449 for the 6GB + 128GB version and €509 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The Galaxy A33 5G will cost €369 for the 6GB + 128GB version. You can get both the devices in Blue, Peach, White, and Black colors.
The Galaxy A53 5G is already available to pre-order at Samsung.com, but you'll have to wait until April 1 for the A53 5G.