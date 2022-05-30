Does the Samsung Galaxy A53 support 5G networks?

The new Samsung Galaxy A53 stands as one of the best smartphones in the midrange market. For $449, the company is offering a decent in-house processor, a big 5,000 mAh battery for all-day battery life, a good set of cameras, and more. There’s definitely a lot to like about his particular phone, especially in the US where there aren’t too many phones to compete with it. You can learn more about it in our Galaxy A53 hands-on piece, in which we also compare it with Apple’s iPhone SE (2022) for the US market. Now, you must be wondering — does the new Samsung Galaxy A53 support 5G networks? Well, the simple answer to that question is, yes.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G support

All models of the Samsung Galaxy A53 support 5G. This is regardless of the variant you pick, that too in any region. But just like other 5G-supported smartphones, the Galaxy A53 supports different 5G bands in different regions. One of the best things about the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is that it connects to both Sub-6 and mmWave networks. Sub-6 5G, in case you are wondering, has the best coverage out of any 5G band, but that comes at a cost of a less dramatic speed upgrade. mmWave networks, while limited to short distances, benefit most from extremely high bandwidth. This is important to consider because you won’t receive 5G signals if your variant of the phone doesn’t have support for that particular wireless spectrum. For those of you who are curious, the Samsung Galaxy A53 supports the following popular 5G bands in the US: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n40, n41, n66, n77, and n78.

It’s also worth mentioning that Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything about a 4G version of the Galaxy A53 smartphone. But its predecessor had a 4G variant, so there still exists a slim chance that the Galaxy A53 gets a 4G variant in the future too. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any information around that variant to update this article with relevant information. So for now, you can only buy the 5G variant of the Galaxy A53, even if you don’t plan on using 5G networks. We suggest you switch from 5G to LTE by heading over to your phone’s cellular settings to avoid excessive battery drain as it goes hunting for 5G signals.

Closing Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is one of the best options out there right now if you are looking to buy a reliable mid-range smartphone in the US. It offers plenty of good features, and it supports 5G too which means you’re not going to miss out on the latest wireless connectivity either. You can pick up a unit of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G via the link below. But before that, be sure to take a look at our Galaxy A53 5G deals page to see if you can find some good deals to save money on your purchase. You can use that to buy your phone a good quality case, like the ones you can find in our collection of the best Galaxy A53 cases.