Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Which one’s better?

Samsung’s latest additions to its Galaxy A-series in the form of the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G make it a solid contender in the mid-range segment. The Galaxy A53 5G is the better of the two devices and it’s priced at $450 for what seems like a really good overall package. As we mentioned in our Galaxy A53 5G hands-on piece, it stands as a great mid-range option in the US and locks horns with Apple’s 2022 iPhone SE model. The Galaxy A33 5G, on the other hand, is a slightly pared-down version that still shines on paper, especially for its asking price.

The Galaxy A33 5G isn’t making its way to the U.S., which means you’re limited to buying just the Galaxy A53 5G if you are shopping for these phones in the States. But for those of you who are shopping from outside the US or those who are simply curious about the differences between the two phones, here’s a quick comparison to find out how they stack up against each other.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Specifications

Before we jump into the comparison, let’s quickly gaze at the specification table to see what each of these phones looks like on paper:

Specification Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Build Plastic body

Gorilla Glass 5 front panel

IP67 water/dust resistance Plastic body

Gorilla Glass 5 front panel

IP67 water/dust resistance Dimensions & Weight 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm

189 g 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm

186 g Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Samsung Exynos 1280 Samsung Exynos 1280 RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

No charger included 5,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

No charger included Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 64MP f/1.8 Main (with OIS)

12MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide

5MP f/2.4 Depth sensor

5MP f/2.4 Macro 48MP f/1.8 Main (with OIS)

8MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide

5MP f/2.4 Depth sensor

2MP f/2.4 Macro sensor Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.2 13MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C

No headphone jack USB Type-C

No headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1 Software One UI 4.1 (Android 12) One UI 4.1 (Android 12) Other Features Four years of major OS upgrades

Five years of security updates Four years of major OS upgrades

Five years of security updates

Looking at the specifications, it’s safe to say that they’re both very similar in terms of the overall package. The only difference lies in the display and camera department which we’ll discuss a bit more in detail in the following sections.

Design & build quality

Both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G have a lot in common when it comes to the design and build quality. They both have a plastic body with a Gorilla Glass 5 on the front to protect the display. The back design is also very similar and both have the same textured back panel. The overall form factor is the same with a negligible amount of difference. Both phones measure 8.1mm in thickness, but the Galaxy A53 5G is a couple of grams lighter coming in at 189 grams versus the 186 grams of the Galaxy A33 5G.

There is a slight difference between the two if you look at them from the front. The Galaxy A33 5G has slightly larger bezels on the front with a visibly bigger chin at the bottom of the display. The A33 5G also has a tear-drop notch for the selfie camera, instead of a punch-hole cutout as seen on the A53 5G. This isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker as you’ll end up getting used to the front design very quickly. But if we were to pick one, then we’d go with the Galaxy A53 5G, mainly because it looks cleaner and more modern from the front.

On the durability front, both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G carry the IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning they’re equally protected against occasional splashes of water and dust. They both get a USB Type-C port at the bottom, but sadly there’s no headphone jack on either phone. The lack of a headphone jack may not be a deal-breaker when it comes to flagships but it’s definitely something a lot of users miss in this segment. It’s a step backward in our books for both of these devices in the comparison as their predecessors had a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Overall, though, we think both Galaxy A53 5G and the A33 5G have a pretty good design and build quality. The A53 5G happens to look more modern, but they’re both among the best-looking and the best-built phones in this segment.

Display

The Galaxy A53 5G is superior to the Galaxy A33 5G in two key areas, one of them being the display. For starters, the Galaxy A53 5G’s display is slightly larger coming in at 6.5-inches. The Galaxy A33 5G sports a 6.4-inch panel. It’s not a huge difference but definitely worth mentioning. They both are rocking a Super AMOLED display, so you can expect them to be on par with each other in terms of the overall quality. We’re also looking at the same resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels for both phones. This means the Galaxy A33 5G has more pixels per inch due to the slightly smaller size, but they’re virtually identical when it comes to the sharpness.

The Galaxy A53 5G has a higher refresh rate panel with support for up to 120Hz. The A33 5G, in comparison, tops out at 90Hz. Is this is a significant difference? Not really. You will notice a difference if/when you compare them side-by-side, but not otherwise. Besides that, the difference between 90Hz and 120Hz isn’t going to be as noticeable as it would be in the case of 60Hz and 120Hz. The display on both phones is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, so they’re on par when it comes to durability. The A33 5G has slightly larger bezels and a tear-drop notch while the A53 5G looks more modern in comparison with relatively slim bezels and a punch-hole cutout.

Internal hardware

Samsung is using its in-house Exynos 1280 processor inside both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G. It’s a mid-range octa-core chipset fabricated on the 5nm node. The Exynos 1280 features two performance-oriented Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz. It’s also paired with Mali-G68 GPU to handle the graphics load. While this is a noticeable step down compared to the Snapdragon 778G inside the Galaxy A52s 5G, it’s going to be very good for the battery life. The Exynos 1280 is a power-efficient chip thanks to the 5nm process node. But since the chip is running the show behind the scenes for both phones in this comparison, you shouldn’t really expect any performance difference.

The base variant of both the Galaxy A53 5G and the A33 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can also pick up the 8GB + 256GB configuration for both phones for more money, of course. We’d also like to point out that even the A33 5G supports storage expansion via a MicroSD card. You can add up to 1TB of storage on both phones if you ever run out of internal storage.

Both phones also have a 5,000 mAh battery inside with support for up to 25W fast charging. That being said, we expect to see some difference in the battery department as the Galaxy A33 5G might have a small advantage due to its 90Hz panel. It’s bound to put slightly less load on the battery when compared to the A53 5G’s 120Hz panel. Long story short, the 5,000 mAh battery is likely to last longer in the Galaxy A33 5G. Battery life is going to depend more on your day-to-day usage than refresh rate. Neither phone supports wireless charging, and they both lack a charger inside the box too.

Cameras

The Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G use different optics, so we finally have some more differences to point out. We’re looking at a quad-camera setup on the A53 5G which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and a pair of 5MP sensors for macro and depth in the main system. The A33 5G, on the other hand, packs a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and lastly, a 2MP macro lens. On the surface, the camera setup on both phones is equally versatile. The A53 5G just happens to have slightly better optics on the specs sheet. Around the front, the Galaxy A53 5G features a 32MP lens, while the A33 5G sports a 13MP selfie shooter.

We haven’t had a chance to take the Galaxy A33 5G’s camera for a test run, but we have some samples captured using the Galaxy A53 5G. As we mentioned in our hands-on piece, the Galaxy A53 5G is a reliable shooter that captures some good photos for Instagram. The main camera is pretty good and it’s complimented well with a decent ultra-wide camera too. The night photos aren’t the best but they’re still usable samples. It’s hard to tell whether the Galaxy A33 5G camera setup will produce similar results given the fact that Samsung has used different optics. A higher megapixel count doesn’t always translate to better images, but it paints a pretty picture, especially in the case of two phones from the same manufacturers that are likely to have the same camera processing prowess. On the video front, both phones can record 4K videos at up to 30fps.

We’ll try to revisit this comparison in the future once we’ve had a chance to use them side-by-side for a solid camera showdown. For now, though, we’d pick the Galaxy A53 5G over the A33 5G in the camera department.

Samsung Galaxy A53 camera samples

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Which one should you buy?

If you read through the whole comparison, then you probably already know that this is a very close matchup. There’s not a lot of difference between the two phones in this comparison. In fact, the results of this match-up are very similar to the results that we got after comparing the Galaxy A53 5G with Galaxy A52 models. This goes to show that Samsung has a ton of options in the mid-range segment, and they’re all pretty good and offer a very similar package overall to compete with whatever devices they’re going against in their respective regions.

Samsung is also promising the same level of software support for both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G. They’ll both receive up to four major Android updates and five years of security updates. And the fact that both devices run Samsung’s One UI 4.1 out of the box means they have an equal footing on the software front too. So it all comes down to the pricing and availability for the results of this comparison.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is priced at $450 and is readily available to purchase in the US right now. The Galaxy A33 5G hasn’t seen an official release in the States, but it is available to purchase in other markets including the UK for £329, which roughly translates to around $400 at the time of writing this article. If you are shopping for a mid-ranger in the US, then the A33 5G is out of the race. You can either pick up the Galaxy A53 5G or choose to go with one of the many Galaxy A52 models that are still readily available in retail. The Galaxy A52s, for instance, will roughly cost the same as the A33 5G in the US, but you’ll get a better processor, display, camera, and more.

That’s also the general conclusion for those shopping outside the US too. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G beats the A33 5G in a few key areas but don’t shy away from the A33 5G or even one of the Galaxy A52 models if you don’t necessarily need all the bells and whistles, particularly if you find a good deal on those phones.

