Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Which Galaxy A-series phone to buy?

Samsung has a long list of smartphones in the mid-range segment as a part of its Galaxy A-series. And if one thing we know after comparing a handful of these phones with each other, is that they all offer a very similar package overall. That being said, the Galaxy A73 5G is currently the top model in the company’s new 2022 A-series trio. It’s powered by a different chipset than the one used inside both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G. It also sports better cameras, among other things. But is there enough to distinguish it from the Galaxy A53 5G? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out. Let’s take a quick look at the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comparison to find out how they stack up against each other.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Specifications

Here’s a quick look at the specifications of each phone to find out what they bring to the table:

Specification Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Build Plastic body

Gorilla Glass 5 front panel

IP67 water/dust resistance Plastic body

Gorilla Glass 5 front panel

IP67 water/dust resistance Dimensions & Weight 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm

189 g 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm

181g Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate SoC Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 1TB) 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

No charger in box 5,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

No charger in box Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) 64MP f/1.8 Main (with OIS)

12MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide

5MP f/2.4 Depth sensor

5MP f/2.4 Macro 108MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

12MP ultrawide

5MP macro lens

5MP depth lens Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.2 32MP f/2.2 Port(s) USB Type-C

No headphone jack USB Type-C

No headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1 5G

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi dual-band

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Software One UI 4.1 (Android 12) One UI 4.1 (Android 12) Other Features Four years of major OS upgrades

Five years of security updates Four years of major OS upgrades

Five years of security updates

As we’ve seen in some of our previous Galaxy A-series device comparisons, there aren’t too many differences between these two phones. We’re looking at different chipsets running under the hood, and the Galaxy A73 5G also has a different set of optics.

Design and Build Quality

When talking about the design, it’s safe to say that both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G seem like they’re cut from the same cloth. We’re looking at slightly different dimensions and color options, but that’s about it. They’re both made out of plastic and have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front to protect the display. They look pretty much the same from both the front as well as the back. They even have the same camera bump that eases and melts into the rest of the phone’s back, kind of like how OPPO does it for the Find X5 Pro. You’ll definitely have a hard time differentiating between the two while looking at them from the back.

As for the dimension, the Galaxy A73 5G is slightly taller and wider than the Galaxy A53 5G. That being said, it’s also a bit thinner and lighter than the Galaxy A53 5G, making up for a really comfortable grip in the hand. The Galaxy A73 5G measures 7.6 mm in thickness and weighs 181 grams while the Galaxy A53 5G measures 8.1 mm in thickness and weighs 189 grams. Samsung is also selling both phones in different colors. You can buy the Galaxy A73 5G in Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White colorways, whereas the Galaxy A53 5G is available to purchase in Awesome Black, White, Blue, and Orange color options.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G are also on the same lines when it comes to durability. They both carry an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, so they should be able to withstand the occasional splashes of water and dust particles. But what we don’t necessarily like about the new Galaxy A-series phones is that they lack a 3.5mm headphone jack. This means you are forced to either use USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter or switch to wireless earphones. As we’ve mentioned in many of our previous Galaxy A53 5G comparisons, the lack of the headphone jack is a step backward from the older A-series phones, and it’s something that users in this range may miss.

Since there’s not a lot of difference between the two in the design and build quality department, we think your purchase decision boils down to the overall footprint of these devices. If you don’t mind using a slightly taller phone then go with the Galaxy A73 5G. You’re not particularly missing out on much besides the headphone jack with either phone, so keep that in mind.

Display

All the new Galaxy A-series phones rock Samsung’s Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The same is the case for these phones too, but we’re looking at a slight difference in the physical size. The Galaxy A53 5G has a smaller 6.5-inch FHD display than the Galaxy A73 5G’s 6.7-inch screen. But besides that, these are practically the same panels with a max resolution of up to 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Galaxy A53 5G is bound to have a slightly higher pixel-per-inch (PPI) count but they’re virtually the same when it comes to the sharpness. Both phones also have support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, unlike the Galaxy A33 5G which tops out at 90Hz.

Samsung is using Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front to protect the display on these phones. We’re also looking at the same amount of bezels around the display. They’re not as thin as the ones on the flagship phones but are still thin enough to make them look modern. You also get a center-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Samsung is known to use high-quality displays on its smartphones, so you can expect to see a good panel on both of these phones. As we mentioned in our Galaxy A53 5G hands-on piece, this display looks good for the most part, with bright and punchy colors. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner on both phones for authentication, so no physical scanner anywhere else on the body.

Internal Hardware

One of the main differences between the two phones in this comparison is the processors. Samsung is using its in-house Exynos 1280 chipset for the Galaxy A53 5G while the Galaxy A73 5G is rocking the Snapdragon 778G chip. The Exynos 1280 features two performance-oriented Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores running at 2GHz. The Snapdragon 778G has some of its cores clocked at 2.4GHz and others at 1.8GHz. In case you’re wondering, the Snapdragon 778G is the more powerful chip out of the two, so expect the A73 5G to score better in benchmarking applications. That’s not to say the Exynos 1280 is a bad chipset by any means. You’re probably not going to see a noticeable difference between the two when it comes to day-to-day usage.

One area in which we see the Exynos 1280 perform better than the Snapdragon 778G is power efficiency. That’s because the Exynos chip powering the Galaxy A53 5G is fabricated on the 5nm node compared to the 6nm node of the SD 778G. Again, it’s probably not going to make a significant difference for everyone but is still worth making a note of. It’s particularly important because both phones pack a 5,000 mAh battery inside. We expect the A53 5G to have better battery life thanks to the more power-efficient chip as well as a slightly smaller display. You get 25W fast charging support with both phones, but neither of them comes bundled with a charger inside the box.

The base variant of both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can also pick up the 8GB + 256GB configuration for additional RAM and storage. Both devices also support expandable storage via a microSD card, so that’s good. You can add up to a 1TB microSD card to both phones but keep in mind that it’s a hybrid slot which means you can’t add a secondary SIM card if you are to use the slot for an SD card.

Camera

The camera is another area in which you’ll find some differences between the two phones. On the back of the Galaxy A53 5G is a camera system that includes a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and a pair of 5MP sensors for macro and depth. The Galaxy A73 5G also offers the same versatility but we’re looking at a different main camera in the form of a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS. Since the rest of the optics are the same, it comes down to the difference in the main sensor. We expect the A73 5G’s 108MP shooter to capture better-looking images with more details and low noise. In fact, we expect this 108MP sensor to perform better in low-light, which the Galaxy A53 5G is known to struggle a little bit, even with OIS. Both phones rock a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

On the video front, these two devices can record 4K footage @30fps, so no difference there. We haven’t had a chance to sample the Galaxy A73 5G’s cameras, but you can check out some shots captured using the Galaxy A53 5G below.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G camera samples

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Which one should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G are both great phones for the price. There’s not a lot of difference between the two in terms of the design and aesthetics, but you’ll see some parity in performance and the camera department. The company has also done a pretty good job on the software front for all these A-series mid-range phones. The Galaxy A73 5G runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, and it’ll get the same duration of software support as the Galaxy A53 5G. But before we give our final verdict, it’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy A73 5G isn’t available to purchase in the US. So if you are shopping for a phone in the States then you’re limited to just the Galaxy A53 5G.

But if you’re looking to buy these phones outside the US where they’re available, or if you’re simply curious to know which one’s better, then we’d say the Galaxy A73 5G offers a better experience overall. Yes, it’s a relatively taller phone but it’s also both thinner and lighter than the A53 5G, which should make it very comfortable to grip and use. Not to mention, the SD778G is also a better-performing chip overall, albeit not as power-efficient. You also get arguably a better camera system with the Galaxy A73 5G, which is great. All things considered, it’s safe to say that the Galaxy A73 5G offers a more well-rounded experience. So if you don’t mind spending a little more on the things that we just mentioned, then look no further than the Galaxy A73 5G.

But if you don’t mind trading some of those features in favor of an affordable price tag, then we think the A53 5G is the way to go. It may look a little less powerful on paper compared to the A73 5G, but you still get a lot of value for your money for spending $450. The Galaxy A73 5G can be had for ₹47,490 in India, which roughly translates to around $610 at the time of writing this article. The Galaxy A53 5G, for instance, is priced at ₹40,999 in India, which is roughly around $530. A direct currency conversation isn’t the best way to judge a particular phone’s value, but it gives you an idea of what to expect.

So, which phone are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.