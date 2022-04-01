What colors does the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G come in?

Samsung has finally revealed the all-new Galaxy A53 5G. This affordable device is ideal for those who want a modern smartphone without spending a fortune on it. For $449 only, you can buy the Galaxy A53 5G in one of the four available colors. The base model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. Despite its plastic build, it still has a modern look to it and a matte feel that makes it comfortable to hold. That’s not to mention that its refresh rate can go up to 120Hz, making it such a steal at that price point. It’s important, though, that if you get one, you hopefully buy a case for it. Accidents are not uncommon, and it’s better to be safe than sorry when it’s too late. The Galaxy A53 is available in four vibrant colors to choose from.

Orange The Orange color is basically a light orange-peach that is both unique and easy on the eyes. It's not too bright, yet it also gives the phone a popping personality that is somewhat uncommon on modern phones.

Samsung offers an inclusive variety of colors when it comes to the Galaxy A53 5G. If you like classical colors, you can go for White or Black — depending on your preferences. If you’d rather go for something that is more vivid, you can always go for the Light Blue or Orange variant. Despite the colors being four only, they still provide interested users with decent choices.

For a mere $449, you get a 6.5-inch AMOLED smartphone that is water-resistant and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It has four rear cameras, a Micro SD card slot, a fingerprint sensor, and 5G network support. It runs the latest version of Android, and it’ll receive four years of major OS updates from Samsung. For the features it packs, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G truly is a steal at this price point.

Which of the Galaxy A53 5G colors is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.