Does the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G have dual SIM support?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is one of the top contenders in the mid-range smartphone segment in the US. As we mentioned in our Galaxy A53 5G hands-on piece, it’s a great device that offers plenty of value for economical shoppers in this price range. There’s a lot to like about this particular device including its massive 5,000 mAh battery, a reliable SoC for day-to-day usage, a good-quality display, and more. Now, you might be wondering whether the Galaxy A53 5G has dual SIM support. Well, you’re in luck because the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has dual SIM support.

Dual-SIM support on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

All models of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G support dual SIM. The SIM card slot located at the bottom of the phone accepts two Nano-SIM cards. The first slot accepts a standard Nano-SIM card whereas the second slot is a hybrid one that accepts either a Nano-SIM card or a microSD card. We’ve seen this type of hybrid SIM slot in a lot of other smartphones before, so this isn’t necessarily new. It’s also worth pointing out that the Galaxy A53 5G supports Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), which means you can receive calls and messages on both SIM cards. Most dual SIM smartphones these days support the Dual SIM Dual Standby feature, so it isn’t new either.

And for those of you wondering, yes, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G also supports microSD cards for expansion. You can add up to a 1TB microSD card to further increase the overall storage of the device. It is, however, worth pointing out that you can either add a second SIM card or a microSD card on the hybrid slot, not both. This means you can’t take advantage of the dual SIM feature if you also want to expand the storage of your phone. A lot of phones these days support eSIM as a workaround as it doesn’t take physical space on your phone, but that’s not an option here.

Closing Thoughts

So, the short answer to the question is, yes, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G supports a dual SIM card, but since it uses a hybrid slot for the second SIM, you can either have a secondary SIM card or a microSD card for expansion, not both. It’s not a deal-breaker, but just keep this in mind while making a purchase decision. It’s also worth mentioning that Samsung is yet to talk about a 4G variant of the Galaxy A53. Since the predecessor had a 4G variant, we expect to see one in the future at some point. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for that 4G variant and add relevant details to this article if/when it goes official.

