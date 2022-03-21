Samsung Galaxy A53 lands in India, pricing and availability revealed

Following months of leaks and rumors, Samsung finally launched the Galaxy A53 alongside the Galaxy A33 in the US last week. And now the phone is making its way to the Indian market.

Galaxy A53 Indian pricing & availability

The Galaxy A53 phone starts at ₹34,449 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and goes up to ₹35,999 for the top variant (8GB/128GB). It comes in four colors: Black, White, Light Blue, and Peach. The phone will be available for preorder starting March 21 on Samsung.com, retail stores, and select online portals. Those who preorder the device can available an instant cashback of ₹3000 on ICICI credit cards or Samsung Finance+ cashback worth ₹2000.

Specifications

The Galaxy A53 is a direct successor to last year’s very successful Galaxy A52. While the 2022 model retains the overall design and footprint of its predecessor, it brings along a number of changes on the inside. It flaunts a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the Galaxy A53 is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1280 processor, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB flash storage. The back houses a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. Over on the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter nestled inside a centered hole-punch cutout.

The Galaxy A53 packs a big 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support (however the charger isn’t included in the box). Other notable highlights include an under-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi. On the software front, the Galaxy A53 runs Android 12 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 on top. In addition, Samsung promises up to four years of major OS updates and five years of security updates.