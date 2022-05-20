Does the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G have a microSD card slot?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 offers plenty of value for its price in the US. It’s got an impressive specs sheet that includes a lot of great features including a vibrant display, a big battery, an adequately powerful SoC, and more. But does the Samsung Galaxy A53 have a microSD card slot? Yes, the A53 5G does come with an SD card slot for expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A53: MicroSD card slot

A lot of smartphones on the market these days lack some of what we used to consider “essentials”. We’re talking about features such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and storage expansion, among other things. This is even true in the case of the flagship devices in 2022. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, however, is an exception when it comes to storage. It features a microSD card slot with which you can add more storage to your device. The spot for the microSD card is on the opposite side of where the SIM card sits. So you essentially use the SIM ejector tool to eject the SIM tray to add a microSD card too.

A quick look at the specification table of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will tell you that it supports up to 1TB of expandable storage. That’s the upper limit, which means you can also add 32, 64, 128, 256, or 512GB microSD cards. Here’s a decent 64GB microSD card that we recommend picking up for additional storage.

You don’t necessarily have to use a Samsung microSD card with the Galaxy A53 5G. Other cards from manufacturers such as SanDisk, PNY, etc. will work just fine.

Closing Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in two storage configurations — 128GB and 256GB. We think 128GB is also plenty for most users who only have a few dozen apps and get their media fix online or from the cloud. But if you are someone who likes to download lots of games, and shoot a lot of photos and videos from your phone, then you may have to buy an additional microSD card. As long as you have the option to add a microSD card to expand the storage, you should have no issues. A lot of smartphones, as we mentioned earlier, don’t allow you to add a microSD card and force you to pay a premium for the variants with more storage. We’re glad Samsung gives you the option to add a microSD card, at least on its budget offerings.

If you are looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, then be sure to check out some of the other collection articles including the best Galaxy A53 5G deals. You can also consider picking up a charger and a case for the Galaxy A53 too.