The Android 13 update is rolling out to Galaxy A53 users in Europe, and it should reach other regions soon

Although the Galaxy A52 was the first non-flagship Samsung phone to receive a One UI 5 beta release, it is not the first mid-ranger from the company to get the Android 13 update on the stable channel. That honor goes to the newer Galaxy A53, which surprisingly did not receive any public beta releases.

Samsung Galaxy A53 users in Europe and the U.K. have already started receiving a stable build of One UI 5 (firmware version A536BXXU4BVJG), which should roll out in other regions over the next few days. If you own a Galaxy A53 (model number SM-A536B), you can check for the Android 13 update on your device by navigating to the Software update section in the device settings. You will see a Download and install button on the page if the update is available for your device.

The update measures around 2GB and includes the Android security patches for October 2022. While we don't have access to the full update changelog at the moment, the update should bring most of the new features Google introduced with Android 13 and a few Samsung-specific goodies.

In case you haven't been following our One UI 5 coverage, here's a quick rundown of all the new features in Samsung's Android 13 update:

Stackable widget support

Better Samsung Privacy hub

New notifications UI

Recognize text anywhere with OCR

New multitasking gestures

Pro Mode camera helpers

Better accessibility controls

Note-taking during calls

Maintenance Mode

Bixby Text Call

One UI Modes

Some of these features are limited to specific devices and regions, so you might not see them on your Galaxy A53. As mentioned earlier, the update is currently rolling out to users in Europe and the U.K. It should reach other regions in the next few days. You will receive an update notification on your device once it's available for download.

Have you received One UI 5 on your Galaxy A53? What do you like or dislike about the release? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Community forums, XDA Forums