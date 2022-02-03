Fresh leak reveals most of the specifications of the Galaxy A53

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A53, the direct successor to the last year’s Galaxy A52. The phone was recently spotted on TENAA, which in turn confirmed some key hardware details. Now a fresh leak has revealed pretty much all specifications of the Galaxy A53.

The latest Galaxy A53 leak comes from WinFuture, a publication with a great track record when it comes to leaks. The publication has shared high-quality renders of the Galaxy A53, giving us our best look at the phone yet and also confirming what we saw in previous leaks and the TENNA listing.

As you can see, the Galaxy A53’s design looks pretty similar to the last year’s model, barring a few changes. For one, the back panel is completely flat and doesn’t curve around the edges. Secondly, the camera bump doesn’t stick out like the Galaxy A52 and blends in smoothly with the back.

WinFuture has also shared most of the specifications of the Galaxy A53. We’re told the phone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will pack an Exynos 1200 chipset, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the back, the phone has a quad-camera setup, headlined by a 64MP primary shooter and flanked by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. The phone will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery, a step up from the Galaxy A52’s 4,500mAh battery. Finally, it’s said to have an under-display fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot, 5G support, and NFC. The phone will most likely run One UI 4.0 out of the box.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed a launch date for the Galaxy A53. But if the recent TENNA certification and this leak are any indications, the official launch shouldn’t be too far away.