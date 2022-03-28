Samsung Galaxy A53 Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series consists of the company’s smartphones that spread from the budget segment all the way to the premium mid-ranges. Of these, the Galaxy A5x represents the mid-range. The Galaxy A53 5G has been released in 2022 to pick up the mantle and take it forward for another year. This smartphone represents one of the most widely available smartphones across the world, as Samsung will be selling it across the globe in largely the same specification. For now, the company has only released a 5G version of the device, but we hope to see a 4G version in the future too. If you’re wondering what you get in the Galaxy A53’s box, we’re here to answer that question for you.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Unboxing: What’s in the box?

The box of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G includes the following content:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (in the color you’ve chosen)

USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

Yes, as you may have noticed, the box contents for the Galaxy A-series have also been trimmed down in 2022. Other OEMs tend to include a charging adapter, and also a basic TPU case with their mid-range phones, but Samsung has chosen to omit both of these. Much like what it has done on its S-series and Fold/Flip flagships, Samsung is shipping a thinner box that skimps out on the charging adapter in practically all regions. Some regions may mandate the inclusion of earphones and a charging brick in the sale bundle — but unless the law requires, Samsung will not be including a charger or anything else beyond the above with your purchase.

Beyond the criticism of the meager contents within the box, the Galaxy A53 5G is a decent mid-ranger. The phone has its own cons: poorer GPU performance compared to its predecessors, and no more 3.5mm headphone jack. But the phone does increase the battery capacity to 5,000mAh, and Samsung’s software update promise remains unmatched. In light of this and its extensive availability, the Galaxy A53 5G remains a phone that is easy to recommend to a large population. If you’re looking to pick up the phone, do check out the best Galaxy A53 5G deals and pick up some recommended cases and charging adapters.