Here are all the wallpapers from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53

In March last year, Samsung launched three new Galaxy A series devices — the Galaxy A52 4G, the Galaxy A52 5G, and the Galaxy A72. We expect the company to announce their successors around the same time this year, which means that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73 in the next few weeks. Although Samsung hasn’t revealed any official details about these devices so far, recent leaks suggest that the upcoming Galaxy A53 will feature the same design as the older model with some significant upgrades on the inside. Ahead of the official announcement, we’ve managed to get our hands on the stock wallpapers that Samsung will ship with the Galaxy A53. If you’re on the lookout for some cool minimal wallpapers for your phone, you should definitely check these out.

Samsung Galaxy A53 static wallpapers

Note that the wallpaper previews included in the following gallery are compressed. We recommend downloading the full-resolution files from the link below.

Along with the fourteen static wallpapers shown above, the Galaxy A53 will also include a new live wallpaper. Check it out by clicking on the video embedded below.

Along with the Galaxy A53 wallpapers shown above, we’ve also managed to extract the new wallpapers from the Galaxy F23 that Samsung launched in India today. The device comes with pretty much the same set of wallpapers as the Galaxy A53, but it includes these two extra wallpapers.

You can download these wallpapers from the link provided below.

Download the Samsung Galaxy A53 wallpapers

The download link below contains full resolution versions of all the wallpapers shown above in WEBP and MP4 format. The static wallpapers have a resolution of 2400 x 2400, making them great picks for any smartphone or tablet. On the other hand, the live wallpaper has a resolution of 1080 x 2400, so it may not look great on high-resolution displays.

Download the Samsung Galaxy A53 wallpapers || Download the Samsung Galaxy F23 wallpapers

After you download the wallpaper files from the link above, you should be able to apply the static wallpapers on your device without any issues. But if you can’t figure out how to use the live wallpaper, check out our guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for detailed instructions.