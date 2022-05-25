Is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a great option to consider if you live in the US and you’re looking to spend less than $500 on an Android phone. The Galaxy A53 represents Samsung’s A-series at its very best in many ways. There’s a lot to like about this particular phone and we think it’ll last you well into the next couple of years without any issues. There’s no doubt it checks a lot of boxes, but what about the durability? Is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G waterproof? Does it have an IP rating? Yes, it does. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G waterproof?

According to Samsung, the new Galaxy A53 5G comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. If you know anything about smartphones, then you probably already know that the IP67 rating isn’t quite as good as the IP68 rating on other flagship devices like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13. But is it necessarily a deal-breaker? Not really, because the IP67 rating should be enough to keep the Galaxy A53 5G protected against the usual suspects.

With an IP67 rating, the Galaxy A53 5G can survive up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes. So if you happen to get your phone wet due to rain, or by taking it near a tub or shower, then it should be just fine. Just make sure you let it dry for a few hours before using or plugging it for charging. It’s also best if you stay away from high-pressure water streams like a hot tub jet or garden hose. It’s just a good practice to keep your phone from water and dust at all times. IP ratings represent the acceptable limits to keep you informed in case of accidents and emergencies. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t go around submerging your phone inside the water at all times or exposing it to dust or dirt particles just because it has an IP rating.

Closing Thoughts

Long story short, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. That being said, it’s best to keep your phone away from water when you can, but also don’t stress if you spill water on it or it gets wet in some other way. You can also consider picking up a good-quality rugged case for your phone if you happen to have an active lifestyle. Some of them even add a layer of protection to your phone from dust and water, which is pretty cool. We suggest you take a look at our collection of the best Galaxy A53 cases to find some good options there. If you want to learn more, then be sure to take a look at our Galaxy A53 5G hands-on piece to get a better understanding of the kind of hardware you get.