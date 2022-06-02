Does the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G support wireless and reverse wireless charging?

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is quite an appealing phone for an asking price of $449. As mentioned in our Galaxy A53 5G hands-on piece, it’s a solid option to consider if you’re looking for a relatively affordable phone with a large display, an all-day battery life, and a decent set of cameras. There’s clearly a lot to like about this particular phone, but what about wireless charging support? Does the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G support wireless charging, like its more expensive siblings from the Galaxy S22 series? Sadly, no. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G does not support wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Wireless charging support

One of the highlights of the Galaxy A53 5G is its 5,000 mAh battery, which Samsung says is enough to give “two-day battery life”. It’s the same capacity found in the more expensive Galaxy S22 Ultra. But unfortunately, the only way you can charge that battery is by using a wired charger. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G doesn’t support wireless charging, which is indeed a bummer. This isn’t really a surprise considering the fact that this particular feature wasn’t available on the A51 or A52.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G relies solely on wired charging. It does so via a USB Type-C port and is capable of hitting charging speeds of up to 25W. While that might seem a bit quaint in a world with 45W, 65W, and even 150w charging, 25W isn’t bad for a phone that costs as much as the Galaxy A53 5G does in the US. It is, however, worth pointing out that the Galaxy A53 5G doesn’t come with a charger in the box. Even though the phone only supports wired charging, you still have to buy the charger separately to use it with this device.

Naturally, the reverse wireless charging feature is also out of the question here in the case of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. You will have to turn towards more expensive options on the market like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the OnePlus 10 Pro for this particular feature. We’d also like to point out that Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything about a 4G variant of the Galaxy A53 yet. While there’s no official confirmation on whether or not we’ll get a 4G variant, there’s a slim chance that we might see it in the future. We’ll take a closer look a the 4G variant if/when that comes out and update this post accordingly to reflect necessary information.

Closing Thoughts

There is a lot to like about the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone, but sadly it’s not the one if you’re looking to buy a phone with the wireless charging feature. But if you can look past that, then we think the Galaxy A53 5G could be a great option to consider if you’re shopping for a relatively affordable phone with some good features. You can grab a unit for yourself from the link below. But before that, be sure to stop by our Galaxy A53 5G deals page to see if you can save some money on your purchase. We also encourage you to check out our collection of the best Galaxy A53 5G cases to add more protection to your device.