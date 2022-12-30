As we close out the year, companies are no longer focused on 2022, and are instead gearing up for 2023. In a week's time, some of the largest and smallest companies in the world will arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcasing their latest products and services. While Samsung will be in attendance, it is unlikely that it will reveal important smartphones at CES, instead, saving those debuts for its own Unpacked events in 2023.

While that might be the case, we're now getting another early peek at what's to come from the company in the form of new renders of the Galaxy A54 5G. The new renders come from Android Headlines, showing off the handset in four new colors. The last time we saw a glimpse of the Galaxy A54 5G, it was shown off in just one color, blue. With the new renders, we know there is the possibility that the handset will also arrive in black, purple, light yellow green, and white. While the handset is a mid-range offering, one thing that we noted in our initial coverage was that it looked quite similar to Samsung's upcoming and unannounced Galaxy S23.

As for its specifications, we're looking at a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with 6GB RAM, and it will have 128GB of internal storage. We don't have details about its processor, but when it arrives, it should have a 5,000mAh battery, along with a triple camera setup spearheaded by a 50MP main shooter. When it comes to the dimensions, Android Headlines reports that it will come in at 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm. Of course, as of now, we don't have a proper release date, but the source states that it could arrive in the first half of the year.

Source: Android Headlines