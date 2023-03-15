Samsung's Galaxy S23 series was the talk of the town last month when it launched, but now that things have simmered down a bit, the company is now focused on introducing new smartphones to its mid-range. Those looking for a more affordable but feature-packed handset will appreciate the release of the Galaxy A54 5G, a device that has long been rumored and even leaked a few times, finally making its official debut.

The Galaxy A54 5G comes in two beautiful colors, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet, and features a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As far as the SoC, Samsung's being a bit coy here, listing it as just an octa-core processor that's paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If that isn't enough storage for you, you're in luck, as the Galaxy A54 5G will also offer a microSD slot, capable of accepting up to 1TB of additional storage.

Now, for those that like to shoot photos and videos, you're in luck, because the device comes with a triple camera setup on the rear that features a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro. Selfie shooters, you're going to be delighted with the 32MP front-facing camera. Now as far as battery life goes, you should expect all day use from this unit, thanks to its large 5,000mAh capacity battery. And since its debuting in 2023, you know Samsung's got you covered with the latest software, featuring One UI 5.1 running on top of Android 13.

For the most part, you're getting a pretty good package here. But what's going to make things even sweeter is the incentives Samsung will offer when it goes on sale, like eligible trade in offers and Galaxy Buds Live for $49.99. It will have a retail price of $449.99 and will be available for pre-order starting on March 30, with a retail release set for April 6.

Source: Samsung