Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G is shaping up to be one of the best mid-range smartphones you can buy, with its beautiful OLED display, outstanding performance, and excellent battery life. Perhaps best of all, it comes in at an extremely reasonable price, making it an alluring option for smartphone shoppers. While Samsung's currently offering some of the best deals on the phone, it looks like Verizon is throwing its hat into the ring, not only announcing that it will be offering the handset starting April 6 but also celebrating the release with promotions of its own.

Verizon will offer the handset in Awesome Graphite, and will have a promotion that can get it into the hands of subscribers for just $10 a month for 36 months with a new line on the carrier's 5G Unlimited plan. The company's also going to offer a limited time discount on screen protectors and cases, knocking 20 percent off from brands like Samsung, Speck, Otterbox, and others.

The Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's packing a Samsung Exynos 1380 octa-core processor that paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Although 128GB is enough space for most, some might need a bit more storage, and you'll be happy to know that the Galaxy S54 5G comes with a microSD slot for expansion up to 1TB.

Despite being a mid-range handset, the phone still has a robust camera array, featuring a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro. Those shooting selfies will be delighted to know you're getting a 32MP front-facing camera. As far as battery life goes, you can expect all day use thanks to the handset's 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, you can expect the latest software with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

As stated before, Verizon is going to begin sales of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G starting on April 6. The handset will have an MSRP of $500 but with sign up, you'll be able to get a sweet discount on the phone and make easy payments of just $10 a month for 36 months.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a great mid-range phone. It offers a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz display, plenty of power under the hood, and a triple camera setup on the back. $450 at Samsung

Source: Verizon