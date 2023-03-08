After debuting the Galaxy S23 series in February this year, Samsung is now gearing up to launch the mid-range Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 across the globe. Previous leaks suggest that the upcoming Galaxy A54 will feature Samsung's Exynos 1380 chip, while the Galaxy A34 will get its horsepower from a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A54 XDA forums

Although the Korean OEM hasn't shared any official information about the device duo so far, we've now managed to extract the new wallpapers that the company will ship with the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54. Check out the new wallpapers in the following section and download the high-resolution files from the link below.

Static wallpapers

The firmware for Samsung's forthcoming mid-rangers packs a total of 21 static images. These include 13 common One UI wallpapers, 4 One UI 5 wallpapers, 3 abstract pattern wallpapers and 1 device-specific wallpaper. Compressed versions of these images are shown in the gallery below:

Common One UI static wallpapers

13 Images

Close

One UI 5 static wallpapers

4 Images

Close

Abstract pattern static wallpapers

3 Images

Close

Galaxy A34 static wallpaper

Galaxy A54 static wallpaper

Live wallpapers

Along with these wallpapers, the Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 also include one device-specific live wallpaper per phone. They are available as MP4 video snippets and you can check them out in the YouTube video embedded below.

Download

The static wallpapers are in WEBP format with varying resolutions, depending on the intended use. The live wallpapers, on the other hand, come in at a 1080 x 2340 (for the Galaxy A34) / 1080 x 2400 (for the Galaxy A54) resolution.

If you like the aforementioned wallpapers and want to get them for your phone, you can download the full-resolution files from the following link. In case you're not sure how to use the live wallpapers, check out our guide on how to set videos as live wallpapers on Android for instructions.

Download the Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 wallpapers

Do you like any of these wallpapers? Which ones are you going to use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, make sure you check out our list of the best wallpapers apps for some more great recommendations.