Picking a mid-range phone can be a bit tricky because you have so many brands competing with one another to sell theirs. But the Samsung Galaxy A54 has made it easier by becoming the best mid-range pick in our list of best Android phones. Today is one of those happy days when you can pick up the best by spending much less than the usual asking price.

Amazon is offering its Prime members a sensational opportunity to save $100 on purchasing Samsung Galaxy A54. You can pick up the phone at $349.99, down from its launch price of $449.99. This is the highest-ever price drop to date for the Samsung Galaxy A54. But apart from the discounted price, there are so many other reasons why you'll end up loving the phone if you haven't already. With that money you saved, you'll want to pick up one of these great cases and screen protectors to make sure your phone deal doesn't get broken and end up costing you more money.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy A54 phone?

From battery life to performance, the Galaxy A54 shines in every key metric you'd look for in an Android smartphone. It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery unit, and that's quite a lot for phones in the mid-range segment! On moderate usage, it can last almost two days on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A54 has excellent battery life, but it's not at the expense of poor display quality. In fact, its 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is one of the best in the mid-range segment. The display also features Samsung's enhanced Vision Booster technology, which elevates visibility and clarity like what is found on the company's flagship tier phones like the Galaxy S23.

With Exynos 1380 chipset inside, the phone's performance is on par with what you'd expect from a mid-ranger. And if you aren't into serious photography, the camera of the Galaxy A54 is great, too, with features that will capture breathtaking photos, especially in bright light and at night. Overall, the Galaxy A54 checks all the boxes to be your next Android phone in the mid-range category, which is why the deal looks all the more attractive. Hurry! You have limited time to cash in on the deal.