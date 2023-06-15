Released earlier this year, the Galaxy A54 is already one of the best mid-range phones that money can buy, and Samsung is now even throwing in a freebie with the device to sweeten the deal for potential buyers. For a limited time, you can get a 10,000mAh battery pack for free with every Galaxy A54, with or without trade-in. The offer is valid for purchases made on Samsung's official U.S. website, and applies to the factory-unlocked variant in Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet colors.

The battery pack has a $35 MSRP when purchased separately, so it's definitely a cool little freebie to have when buying a new phone that costs $450 at full retail. The power bank supports up to 25W fast charging for your devices and for itself when plugged into a power socket. While it's not the fastest-charging battery pack currently available in the market, it is still decent enough, especially when considering that the Galaxy A54 only supports up to 25W charging anyway. You can also charge two smartphones simultaneously with the power bank, but you won't get the full 25W speed in that case.

As for the Galaxy A54, most reviewers agree that it is one of the best mid-rangers so far this year, thanks to a great OLED panel, a long-lasting battery, slick performance, and a plethora of software features. The device also comes with a microSD card slot, something that's becoming increasingly rare in premium phones these days. Add to that Samsung's promise of four full years of Android updates, and it's not hard to see why we called it "one of the best phones in the mid-range segment" in our review.

As a refresher, the Galaxy A54 features a beautiful 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM. Curiously, you can only buy it with 128GB of storage in the U.S., although Samsung is offering a 256GB model in global markets. The camera setup is led by a 50MP sensor at the back, while in the front, you get a 32MP shooter for selfies and video chat. The device runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 out of the box, but is expected to receive up to Android 17.