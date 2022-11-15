We recently got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series courtesy of OnLeaks. As per the renders, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will feature the same camera module layout as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks virtually indistinguishable from its predecessor. OnLeaks has now shared early renders of the mid-range Galaxy A54, which also features the same camera module setup as the flagship models.

The attached renders (via 91mobiles) suggest that Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger will feature a slightly updated design. Instead of featuring a rectangular camera island like the Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A54 will sport an updated design that resembles the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup. From the back, the device looks exactly like the vanilla Galaxy S23, featuring a triple camera setup that doesn't have a raised border around the camera modules.

The Galaxy A54 will resemble the Galaxy S23 from the front as well, thanks to its flat display and centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. However, it doesn't feature symmetrical bezels like the flagship model. The button and port placement are also pretty much the same, with the device featuring the volume rocker and power button on the right edge and a USB-C port on the bottom edge.

While OnLeaks hasn't revealed the Galaxy A54's specifications, the leaker claims that the device will sport a 6.4-inch display and measure roughly 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm. We speculate that the Galaxy A54 will feature a 120Hz FHD+ display, a mid-range SoC, a large battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung will likely announce the device shortly after unveiling the Galaxy S23 series early next year, and we expect to learn more about its specifications in the weeks leading up to the launch.

What do you think of the Galaxy A54's design? Let us know in the comments section below.

