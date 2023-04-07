Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Fresh design, powerful SoC Samsung's latest mid-ranger $200 $450 Save $250 Samsung's latest mid-ranger features an all-new design and an upgraded SoC. But it's a minor upgrade over last year's model, so you shouldn't upgrade if you own the Galaxy A53 already. Pros Upgraded SoC Enhanced design Brighter display Cons Minor upgrade Slow charging $200 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Still great Deal hunter's delight Last year's Galaxy A53 is still a great mid-range phone. You shouldn't upgrade to the newer model if you own one already, and you can go for it if you're getting a great deal. Pros Impressive primary camera Slightly bigger screen More affordable Cons Older SoC Plastic back Fewer updates See at AT&T $499 at Verizon $450 at Amazon



Samsung recently debuted the latest iteration in its popular Galaxy A50 series of mid-range devices. The all-new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G replaces last year's Galaxy A53 5G, bringing a few noteworthy improvements to the table. Samsung has adopted a fresh design with the newer model and equipped it with an updated SoC, making it a strong contender for the best phone in the mid-range segment. But how does it compare with its predecessor and can it land on our best cheap Android phones list?

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy A53: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has the same $450 price tag as its predecessor. That's pretty great, considering the phone comes with an upgraded SoC and refreshed design. However, Samsung has cut some corners on the newer model to keep its price low, which we'll get into later.

You can preorder the Galaxy A54 in two cool colorways, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet, through Samsung's website before the launch on April 6. In some regions, the phone is also available in an Awesome Lime colorway. The phone will be available via online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, shortly after launch.

The older Galaxy A53 launched at $450 but is often available at attractive discounts through third-party retailers. Although you can grab one in the black colorway on Amazon for the full price right now, we'd recommend waiting for its price to drop in the coming weeks to snag it for as low as $300. Availability for the other colorways will depend on the remaining stock.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Brand Samsung Samsung SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Samsung Exynos 1280 Display 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED @ 120Hz 6.5" FHD+ AMOLED @ 120Hz RAM 6GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB + microSD up to 1TB 128GB/256GB + microSD up to 1TB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Camera (Rear, Front) 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro, 32MP selfie 64MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 5MP macro, 32MP selfie Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches) 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm (6.28 x 2.94 x 0.32 inches) Colors Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet Awesome Peach, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White Weight 202g (7.12 ounces) 189g (6.67 ounces) Price $450 $450

Design and display: The Galaxy A54 takes things up a notch

Although the new Galaxy A54 costs the same as the older model, Samsung has leveled up the design and display. Instead of a plastic back panel, the Galaxy A54 features a more premium glass back with Gorilla Glass 5 protection to prevent scratches. It still has a plastic frame, but its glass back and heavier weight give it a more premium in-hand feel overall.

The Galaxy A54 is also a bit more compact, making it slightly better for one-handed use. However, it's the same as the older model when it comes to durability. Both phones feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, so they can withstand occasional splashes of water.

The refreshed camera module design, which resembles the flagship Galaxy S23 series, gives the Galaxy A54 a more high-end look. In addition, its frame has a matte finish that's less likely to pick up fingerprints and smudges than the glossy frame of the Galaxy A53.

As far as the displays are concerned, the Galaxy A54 packs a slightly smaller but brighter display than the Galaxy A53. Its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel has the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel on the Galaxy A53, but it offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits for improved visibility in direct sunlight and better HDR performance. The older model has a peak brightness of 800 nits, which is plenty bright for outdoor visibility but not as great for watching HDR content.

Overall, we don't feel the Galaxy A54 design changes are significant enough to recommend it over the Galaxy A53, although they are nice to have.

Performance and battery life: A slight boost on the newer model

As we pointed out in Galaxy A54 review, the Exynos 1380 is a strong performer in day-to-day use, and, thanks to the performance optimizations in One UI 5.1, it feels about the same as using the more premium Galaxy S23 in most situations. However, it's still a mid-range chip, so you will notice the occasional stutter while navigating through the UI or performing intensive tasks. While you can game on the Galaxy A54, you shouldn't expect it to perform as well as Samsung's flagships in demanding titles like Genshin Impact. Multitasking performance is thankfully great thanks to the 6GB of RAM.

The older Exynos 1280 powering the Galaxy A53 is still decent in daily use, but it's not as powerful as the newer chipset. But this is the sacrifice you'll have to make. Like the Galaxy A54, the older model comes with at least 6GB of RAM, so multitasking performance is about the same.

As far as storage is concerned, Samsung offers both phones with at least 128GB of storage in the U.S., and the device features a microSD card slot for expansion up to 1TB. That's plenty of storage for most users.

It's similar in regards to software, as both devices run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. However, since the Galaxy A53 is a year older and has already received one major OS upgrade and a year's worth of security updates, it'll reach end-of-life sooner than the Galaxy A54. As a result, the Galaxy A54 is the better option if longevity is at the top of your list of priorities.

Both phones pack 5,000mAh batteries with 25W wired fast charging support and no wireless charging. However, the Galaxy A54 will have a slight edge thanks to its newer, more power-efficient Exynos 1380 chipset and smaller display.

Cameras: Fewer, but better on the Galaxy A54

Although the Galaxy A54 may seem like a downgrade in the camera department, it offers better performance than its predecessor even with one fewer camera. Its new 50MP f/1.8 main camera has a bigger sensor with a 1.0µm pixel size that can capture brighter photos than the Galaxy A53's 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, which has a 0.8µm pixel size. Both phones feature the same 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, which captures decent phones in brightly lit environments but leaves a lot to be desired in low light.

Both devices also feature a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera that can capture decent close-up shots and a 32MP front-facing camera for high-resolution selfies in good lighting conditions. However, the Galaxy A54 lacks the additional 5MP depth sensor found on the older model, but we can assure you won't miss it as the device still captures great portrait mode shots that look about the same, if not better.

Samsung Galaxy A54 camera samples:

8 Images

Close

Samsung Galaxy A53 camera samples:

When it comes to videos, the Galaxy A54 supports 4K video capture at 30FPS on the main camera and 1080p video capture at up to 60FPS. You can also capture 4K video at 30FPS from the front-facing camera. The Galaxy A53 offers the same video capture capabilities, and both phones deliver decent results that are great for sharing on social media.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy A54: Which phone should you buy?

The new Galaxy A54 is the clear winner in most aspects, as it offers a fresh design, more premium build quality, brighter display, improved performance, and better cameras than the Galaxy A53. On top of that, it'll get an additional year of software support, making it a great buy for long-term use. However, if you already own the Galaxy A53, the improvements aren't significant enough to warrant an upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Fresh design, new SoC $200 $450 Save $250 Samsung's latest mid-ranger features an all-new design and an upgraded SoC. But it's a minor upgrade over last year's model, so you shouldn't upgrade if you own the Galaxy A53 already. $200 at Samsung

If you don't own the Galaxy A53 and are in the market for a new mid-range phone at an affordable price, you can consider picking it up, provided you're getting a great deal. It's still a great Android phone, and, while you won't get the latest hardware, it'll help you save some money that you can put towards buying a new case or screen protector.