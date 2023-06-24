Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Best for most people $400 $450 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a great mid-range phone that boasts a bright 120Hz OLED display, a long-lived battery, and an attractive design. It may not be as fast as the Galaxy S22+, but at this price, it does almost everything most people could ask for. Pros Long battery life Solid performance Great display Cons Camera is just fine, not oustanding No wireless charging $400 at Amazon $450 at Samsung $400 at Best Buy

While it might seem like common sense to pick a flagship phone over a mid-range model, there's much nuance in this comparison that deserves a closer look. The newer Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and a Samsung Exynos 1380, did quite well in the review. The Galaxy S22+ is last year's flagship, but we liked it so much that in our review, we crowned it the best of that year, and it boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Can it still hold that position, or does the Galaxy A54 make a compelling case? Let's find out in this comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is $450 and has 128GB of storage for US models in the choice of Awesome Graphite or Awesome Violet. It's available directly from Samsung and most major carriers. The Galaxy S22+ is $800 for the 128GB version and $850 for the 256GB version. It comes in Pink Gold, Green, Phantom Black, or Phantom White.

The Galaxy A54 is cheaper, but both phones can be found on sale if you're patient.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $400 $450 Save $50 SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Display 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED @ 120Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB + microSD up to 1TB Battery 5,000mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Camera (Rear, Front) 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro, 32MP selfie Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches) Weight 202g (7.12 ounces) Price $450 $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus $850 $1000 Save $150 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X FHD+ @ 120Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,500mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Camera (Rear, Front) 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto, 10MP selfie Dimensions 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm (2.98 x 6.20 x 0.29 inches) Weight 196g Price $800 $800 at Samsung $850 at Amazon

Design

At first glance, both phones share many design features. Both have rounded screen corners, three cameras vertically stacked on the back, and an overall monochrome look. That's because Samsung redesigned the A series of phones to resemble the S series with the introduction of the A54. As a result, the differences in design mostly come down to aesthetics, but there are some things to note. Both phones use USB-C for connectivity and charging, and neither has a headphone jack.

The A54 has an IP67 rating, while the S22+ is IP68 rated. That means the A54 can survive immersion into the water up to 3.3 feet deep for 30 minutes, while the S22 can withstand immersion up to around 5 feet for 30 minutes. Both phones are dustproof. They also each have glass backs, creating a premium feel. The S22+ comes in more colors, including Pink Gold, Green, Phantom Black, or Phantom White, while the A54 comes in Awesome Violet or Awesome Graphite.

Design-wise, these two devices are pretty evenly matched. The S22+ technically wins with a higher IP rating, but I recommend keeping either well away from water, regardless.

Display

Another close match comes down to displays. The Galaxy A54 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that shines at 1,750 nits. That is quite bright, and using it outdoors was great in our tests. There's only a small hole punched out for the camera, so you get plenty of screen real estate. Remember that the 6.6-inch measurement does not include the rounded corners, and the actual size is more like 6.4 inches.

Similarly, the 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen of the Galaxy A54 measures around 6.3 inches when you consider the rounded corners. It, too, has a hole-punch for the selfie camera. However, it does not get as bright as the S22+, coming in at 1,000 nits. You can still view it outdoors but may encounter some difficulties in direct sunlight, for instance.

Again, these results are quite close. While the S22+ technically wins, either phone will suit most people well when viewing pictures, reading text, or watching videos.

Software

In many respects, Samsung's take on Android is a walled garden, which is true for both devices. The Galaxy A54 comes with Android 13 with One UI 5.1, and the S22+ uses Android 12 with One UI 4.1 that can be upgraded to Android 13 and One UI 5.1. Because both phones can run the same OS, there's not much difference between them in this respect. As I'll address below, they both perform well running this software too. However, one thing to keep in mind is that the older S22+ will stop receiving updates before the A54, so if you want to have the latest and greatest software for longer, the A54 will deliver it for a bit more time.

Performance

A lot can change in a year, yet both phones can run the same OS. Samsung does quite a bit of optimizing to One UI, so the A54 still runs excellent despite being a mid-range offering. Note that the 128GB version is the only configuration available in the USA, but you can expand it to 128GB using a microSD card. The S22+ also has 8GB RAM, but you can snag it with 256GB of storage.

Our testing found that the A54 ran most modern mobile games well, and the 120Hz screen meant scrolling was smooth and elegant when browsing the web or using social media. Still, we did notice some hiccups when a keyboard popped up, for instance, but it was nothing major. It also never felt too hot, only slightly warm. Overall, the Exynos 1280 chipset does admirably.

The S22+ is a flagship, and that means we did not notice any hiccups or snags. It ran games buttery smoothly, and the 120Hz screen was always responsive. It did get quite hot, however. While buyers in the USA get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, other regions in Europe and Asia will receive the Exynos 2200, which is much less capable. Keep your location in mind when buying this phone, or consider importing it if that matters to you.

Again, this is quite a close match. Power users will likely appreciate the Galaxy S22+, but most people will probably do perfectly well with the Galaxy A54.

Battery life

Rounding out the internals of these phones, the Galaxy S22+ has a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy A54 has a 5,000mAh battery. That means the latter will last a bit longer. But in our testing, both phones made it through a whole day just fine. You could squeeze two days of (especially light) use out of the A54, but that depends on what you do on your phone. Activities that keep the screen on and the processor churning, like gaming, will eat up battery life regardless. You can charge either phone using USB-C, but the S22+ has wireless charging, while the A54 does not.

Camera

Cameras allow us to dive into the nitty-gritty details of these phones. The Galaxy S22+ has a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. That combination creates some stellar photography in all sorts of lighting conditions. Our review found it to produce well-balanced shots that were not over-saturated and natural-looking. It has a 10MP selfie camera that works just fine, too.

The Galaxy A54 also has a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, but it swaps out the telephoto for a 5MP macro camera. It tended to struggle with low-light photography in our tests, and while night mode helps make up for some of it, there is no making up for all the shortcomings of its optics. The lack of a telephoto lens means portraits aren't quite stellar, either. This is not to say the photos it produces are bad, they look quite good, and modern smartphones take great shots in all sorts of scenarios, but this is one area the Galaxy A54 betrays its price point. However, you get a rather impressive 32MP selfie camera if that matters to you.

Which is right for you?

These two phones are quite close in performance, so the choice may ultimately come down to price and your intended use cases. For most people, I recommend the Samsung Galaxy A54. At just $450, you get a phone that does a bit of everything and does it well, whether that is social media and web browsing, gaming, or casual quick snapshots. In fact, we recommend it as a good mid-range Android phone in general.

However, if you are a power user that demands hiccup-free performance and stellar photos, the Galaxy S22+ may suit you better. Plus, you'll get wireless charging. However, be prepared to pay more for this phone and be mindful of the chipset in regions outside the USA.