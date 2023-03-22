The Galaxy A series has been a heavy-hitter for Samsung for quite some time now, and it has given us some amazing phones in the mid-range segment. It's just as important as the Galaxy S series or the foldable lineup — if not more — for Samsung as it allows the company to establish a strong presence in the mid-range and budget markets. The Galaxy A53 was one of the best mid-range phones to come out of 2022 that ended up making it to many of our recommendations lists here at XDA. But it's time to talk about its successor because the Galaxy A54 5G is now official and is ready to hit the shelves in a couple of weeks.

If you're interested in buying the Galaxy A54 or if you want to know more about it before making a purchase decision, then you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about a new mid-range entry in the A-series, the Galaxy A54 5G. Let's dive in!

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was officially announced on March 15, 2023, and it'll be available to pre-order in a couple of weeks, starting March 30th. It officially hits the shelves on April 6 in the United States for a starting price of $450. It costs the same as its predecessor, but those who pre-order it can save up to $250 by bringing an old phone for a trade-in. Additionally, you can also pick up a pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $50 by bundling them with your phone during the pre-order. Folks living in the United States can pick up the Galaxy A54 in either 'Awesome Graphite' or 'Awesome Violet' colors. It appears to be a solid upgrade over its predecessor, but we're yet to fully test the phone for a final verdict. You can check out the specifications and some other details about the phone below in the meantime.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz display, plenty of power under the hood, and a triple camera setup on the rear. See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with some upgraded internals under the hood to improve upon the existing phone on the market. Here's a quick look at the specification table to find out what it brings to the table for $450:

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Brand Samsung SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Display 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED @ 120Hz RAM 6GB Storage 128GB + microSD up to 1TB Battery 5,000mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Camera (Rear, Front) 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro, 32MP selfie Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm Colors Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet Weight 202g Price $450

Samsung Galaxy A54: Design and display

It appears as though the Galaxy A-series team took a page out of the Galaxy S-series book for this particular phone. We say that because the Galaxy A54 looks a lot like the Galaxy S23 from the back. The Galaxy A54, as you can see, now comes with three individual cutouts at the back for the camera as opposed to a camera island that we saw on the Galaxy A53. It's a pretty big shift from the previous design, and you may or may not like it. But it's the direction Samsung is going with its phone design for 2023.

Samsung is also using glass for both the front and the back for the first time in a Galaxy A5X model, so that's exciting news too. The Galaxy A54 sports Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides for a true glass sandwich design. The phone also carries an IP67 rating for dust and water-resistant, so there's not a lot to complain about in terms of overall durability. But that doesn't mean it can withstand drops on concrete without a scratch. So, be sure to come back as we are working on finding you the best Galaxy A54 cases and screen protectors. Also, as we mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A54 will come in Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet colors in the U.S.

As far as the display is concerned, you get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel on the front with support for FHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels are slightly thicker than what you'd get on, say, the Galaxy S23, but it doesn't look bad by any means. The Galaxy A53 from last year, in case you're wondering, comes with a 6.5-inch panel, so the display is a hair smaller on the new phone. Also, just to put things into perspective, the Galaxy S23+ sports a 6.6-inch display, and it stands just as tall as the Galaxy A54.

Internal hardware and cameras

Samsung is using its in-house Exynos chip inside the Galaxy A54, which isn't all that surprising. You get an Exynos 1380 chip inside this new phone which we expect to perform better than the Exynos 1280 that powers the Galaxy A53 5G. The Galaxy A54 units sold in the United States will have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with support for expansion with a microSD card of up to 1TB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery inside, which is similar to what we got inside the Galaxy A53 5G as well. The new phone tops out at 25W wired charging, and you'll have to buy a separate charger for it, which we're rounding up the best options for you. Sadly, there won't be wireless charging in the Galaxy A54.

Before we move on to the camera specs, it's worth mentioning that the Galaxy A54 is launching with the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.1. It's essentially the same version of Android and One UI that the Galaxy S23 series phone ship with, so you'll get a taste of the latest version of the software from Samsung on this new budget phone. This means you'll be able to take advantage of the excellent customization options and more. Also, just like the Galaxy A53 5G that came out before it, this new phone will also receive four major OS upgrades and security updates for five years.

As for the optics, the Galaxy A54 sports a triple camera setup at the back. Samsung has swapped out the Galaxy A53's 64MP main camera with a 50MP sensor. It may sound like a downgrade, but the new sensor — despite the drop in resolution — should be better at handling dynamic range and low-light scenes. Besides that, the Galaxy A54 packs a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro sensor. The selfies are handled by a 32MP front-facing camera that's also capable of recording 4K videos. We'll have more to talk about the cameras on the Galaxy A54 in our full review, so stay tuned.

And that's everything you need to know about the Galaxy A54 right now. It may not look like a massive upgrade over the Galaxy A53 5G, but the overall package appears to have improved a lot. The new SoC could potentially pay huge dividends to improve day-to-day performance and help with power efficiency. The upgraded design also makes it look more in line with the Galaxy S23 series now. Of course, design is entirely subjective, so we'll leave it up to you to decide whether the change is a good one or not. We'll update this space with more details and information about the phone as we start putting together our review for a final verdict, so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, you can continue reading through the next section to find answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Frequently asked questions

Q: What colors does the Samsung Galaxy A54 come in?

Those interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy A54 in the United States will have the choice of two colors: Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet. The Awesome Graphite is the standard black color, whereas the Awesome Violet essentially has a lighter shade of Violet with color-matched side rails.

Q: Does the Samsung Galaxy A54 support wireless and reverse wireless charging?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 doesn't support wireless or reverse wireless charging, meaning you can only charge it using a wired charger. This isn't really a surprise considering it's a budget phone, and these features are usually reserved for more premium Galaxy S-series phones. For what it's worth, the Galaxy A53 or the previous models didn't have support for wireless or reverse wireless charging either.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is promised to receive four OS upgrades and five years' worth of security patches. It runs One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box, meaning it will be updated through Android 17 or whatever Google decides to call it. Five years of security patches also ensure it will be supported until 2028. We'll update this space in case something changes.

Q: Does the Samsung Galaxy A54 have expandable memory?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has support for expandable memory. The phone comes with a microSD card slot using which you can add up to 1TB of storage to it. It's good to have expandable storage because you can only buy it with 128GB storage out of the box.

Q: How much warranty does the Samsung Galaxy A54 come with?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 comes with a standard warranty service, meaning it's pretty much the minimum that's mandated by the law in your country. In the United States, you get a one-year limited warranty for the Galaxy A54, so you can get it repaired if anything happens as long as it doesn't break due to external factors or abuse. In some counties like Europe, the minimum mandated warranty is two years, so you can expect Samsung to cover it for that duration by default. It goes without saying that dropping the phone, spilling liquids on it, or purposefully damaging it in any other way aren't covered by the warranty.