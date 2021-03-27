Developer ports Android 11 with One UI 3.1 to the Samsung Galaxy A7, A8, and A8+ 2018

Samsung has been quite generous with rolling out its One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11. Aside from last year’s flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 getting the update, older mid-rangers such as the Galaxy A50/A50s, Galaxy A70, and even some Galaxy M series devices have already received the latest software release. Several other Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be receiving a taste of Android 11 later this year, but the Exynos 7885-powered Galaxy A7, Galaxy A8, and the Galaxy A8 Plus will be left out. So if you own either of the three devices from 2018 and want to experience Android 11 with Samsung’s latest One UI skin, your wish has been granted – albeit unofficially.

A full port of the Galaxy M31’s One UI 3.1 firmware is now available for the Galaxy A7, A8, and A8 Plus. The ROM, dubbed “TreeUI”, has been ported by XDA Senior Member VDavid003. Apart from bumping the base Android version, the ROM also installs an Android 11-compatible vendor image, which means users can now easily boot an Android 11 GSI on these smartphones.

The ROM, however, is in a beta stage right now. There are a few things that do not work as intended. This includes the stock Samsung Camera app, which does not work at all, although third-party camera apps should function normally. Further, face unlock and torch intensity control are reported to be broken. Galaxy A7 users will also lose NFC functionality, so contactless payments are off the table. In a nutshell, unless you really depend on your NFC chip or need to take photos with the stock camera app, this ROM can be used as a daily driver.

As is customary, you must first unlock the bootloader and install TWRP to flash the custom ROM on your Galaxy A7/A8/A8 Plus. To learn more about the features and download the ROM, you can visit the dedicated thread on our forums.

