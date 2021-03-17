Samsung Galaxy A70 starts receiving One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11

After delivering the latest One UI 3.1 updates to the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A42 5G last week, Samsung is expanding the software rollout to one more device. The Galaxy A70 is the latest in the line to receive the One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11.

As reported by several Samsung Galaxy A70 owners on Reddit, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11 to its popular 2019 mid-ranger. Much like the Galaxy A71 4G and Galaxy A42 5G, the Galaxy A70 is skipping the One UI 3.0 release altogether and being bumped straight up to One UI 3.1. The update carries software version A705FNXXU5DUC6 and is 1902MB in size. Along with a jump to Android 11, the new software package also includes the latest March 2021 security patches. At this time, the One UI 3.1 update is only rolling out in Ukraine, but we expect Samsung to expand the rollout to more markets in the coming weeks.

As for what to expect from the new software update, the Galaxy A70 users can look forward to all the latest goodies introduced in Android 11, including Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, one-time permission for location and microphone, and so on. On the One UI side of things, you get the new Eye comfort shield, improved Always-on display and lock screen widgets, and new camera tricks, just to name a few. Be sure to check out our full review of the One UI 3.1 to find out what’s new in the latest software.

The Galaxy A70 was launched in 2019 and came running One UI 1.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It was later updated to Android 10 with One UI 2.5. The Android 11 update will likely be the last major Android update for the smartphone. However, it should continue to receive new security patches until 2023 as part of Samsung’s new commitment to offer up to 4 years of security updates on Galaxy devices.