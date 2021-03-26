Samsung Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A90 5G are the latest to get the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1

It’s been a busy year for Samsung as the company continues to bring One UI 3.1 to its vast portfolio of devices. The Korean OEM recently rolled out the latest iteration of One UI to the Galaxy A40 and the Galaxy A80. Now, the company has started pushing the stable version of One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 to the Galaxy A70s and the Galaxy A90.

Galaxy A70s

It wasn’t long ago when Samsung brought One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy A70, and now that same love is being shown to the Galaxy A70s. The SM-A707F variant of the Galaxy A70s is receiving the new update in the form of software version A707FDDU3CUC6. Apart from all the Android 11-specific goodies, the update also brings the March 2021 security patches.

The new build is available for download in the INS region, which is Samsung’s code for India. Since the company prefers to conduct staged software rollouts, the update may take several weeks to reach other regional markets.

Galaxy A90

The SM-A908N variant of the Galaxy A90 5G has also secured the One UI 3.1 update based on Android 11. The new firmware is tagged as A908NKSU3DUC3 and it carries the March 2021 security patches, just like the Galaxy A70s. Unfortunately, the update is only available for Galaxy A90 owners in South Korea. We can expect it to be available to more users across the globe as the days and weeks go on.

Users of the Galaxy A70s and the Galaxy A90 5G in the aforementioned regions should receive a notification to update their device. In case you haven’t, you can manually check by heading over to Settings>Software update and hit Download and install. Power users, on the other hand, can skip the queue and manually download the updated firmware packages directly from the company’s update server using XDA’s in-house tools like Samsung Firmware Downloader.