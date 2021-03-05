Samsung’s on a roll, bringing Android 11 with One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy A71 4G

Samsung has improved its software update situation by leaps and bounds over the last couple of years, going from one of the worsts from the early days of Android to one of the best right now. This is even more impressive when you consider the massive size of the smartphone portfolio the South Korean electronic maker is maintaining. One UI 3.1 is the most recent version of Samsung’s custom skin and so far the company has rolled out the latest version to quite a few smartphones including the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 lineup, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, and more. Now, one more Galaxy smartphone is being treated to the One UI 3.1 goodness: the Galaxy A71 4G model.

Although the Galaxy A71 5G already received its Android 11 update based on One UI 3.0 last month, the 4G variant was stuck on One UI 2.5 with Android 10. But the good news here is that the Galaxy A71 4G owners, unlike their 5G counterparts, are getting (via Tizenhelp) a straight jump to One UI 3.1. The Android 11-based update carries build version A715FXXU3BUB5 and weighs 2.6GB in size.

After installing the new update, the Galaxy A71 4G users can look forward to all the latest changes introduced in Android 11 including Conversations Notifications, Chat Bubbles, one-time permissions for microphone and location, Smart Device controls, and more. The One UI 3.1 also brings its own improvements including the new Eye comfort shield, updated camera app, video call effects, Google Discover feed integration, and much more. Check out our full review of the One UI 3.1 to learn more about everything new in the latest version.

At this time, the One UI 3.1 update appears to be rolling out in Poland only, but it should be hitting other markets soon. If you own the 4G variant of Galaxy A71, look out for an update in the coming weeks. To check if it’s available for your device, head to Settings > About device > Software update.