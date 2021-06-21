Samsung Galaxy A71 5G now on sale for $375, the lowest price yet

Samsung released the Galaxy A71 last year as an upper-midrange phone, boasting 5G support, a large AMOLED screen, and 128GB of internal storage. The original price of $600 wasn’t great, especially when the Galaxy S20 FE was constantly on sale for the same $600 (or lower), but now you can pick up the A71 for just $375. The phone has recently hovered around $400-500, and the new price is $225 below the original MSRP.

This phone has a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED screen, 128GB of internal storage (plus a microSD card slot for storing additional files), 6GB RAM, a USB Type-C port for charging and data, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. There are technically four cameras on the back, but one of them is a depth sensor, so only three can capture photos — the 64MP main lens, the 12MP ultra-widwide, and the 5MP macro.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Last year's Galaxy A71 5G is a fantastic deal at $375. However, you need an Amazon Prime membership to get the sale price. Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy A71 5G shipped with Android 10, but was updated to Android 11 in February of this year. Samsung promised “three generations” of Android upgrades when the A71 was released, so it should get Android 12 and 13 after they are released, but likely no updates after that. Not bad at all for $375.