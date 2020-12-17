Here’s our first look at Samsung’s Galaxy A72, an upcoming mid-range 5G phone

In September, we learned about the Samsung Galaxy A72, an upper mid-range smartphone with five rear cameras that the South Korean smartphone giant was planning to launch in 2021. But apart from the camera, we didn’t know much about the smartphone, including its probable specs and the design. That changes now as a new leak has given us our first look at the Galaxy A72 5G, revealing its design and some of the specifications.

The latest leak comes to us courtesy of prolific smartphone leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer. One of the key revelations from the new leak is that the Galaxy A72 5G will sport four rear cameras and not five as previously reported earlier. The smartphone’s overall design closely resembles that of the Galaxy A52 5G, which is yet another smartphone in the Galaxy A series scheduled for 2021. The only visual difference between the two is the display size: the Galaxy A72 5G sports a 6.7-inch panel, whereas the Galaxy A52 5G has a smaller 6.5-inch display. The phone will feature a Glasstic (a plastic material that looks and feels like glass) back panel and an aluminum frame.

On the back, we can see a rectangular camera module housing the quad cameras and a flash module with Samsung branding visible towards the bottom. Details about the camera sensors are unknown as of yet.

The Galaxy A72 5G is said to measure 165 x 77.4 x 8.1mm (9.9mm with the rear camera bump) and is expected to retain the 3.5mm audio jack. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint scanner similar to the Galaxy A52 5G. The leak didn’t reveal exact details about the processor, memory, battery, and other hardware components, but we expect to hear more on that in months leading up to the official launch.

Apart from the Galaxy A72 5G and Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung is also working on one more 5G-enabled smartphone called Galaxy A32 5G, which is said to be the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone yet.