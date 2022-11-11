Samsung is doing a phenomenal job of upgrading its smartphones to One UI 5 based on Android 13. Over the last few weeks, the company has released stable updates for a handful of flagships. Earlier this week, the company extended the rollout to its mid-range smartphones starting with the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G. Now, the Galaxy A73 5G is getting the update on the stable channel.

The One UI 5 update for the Galaxy A73 5G (firmware version BVK2) has started rolling out to users in Malaysia. It packs all the new features Google introduced with Android 13, along with the Android security patches for October 2022 and a few Samsung-exclusive features. Users in Malaysia can install the update on their devices by heading to the Software update section in the device settings and tapping Download and install. The update should become available in other regions shortly.

For the unaware, One UI 5 brings a host of changes and improvements, including better Material You implementation, stacked widget support, a built-in OCR feature that can extract text from images, Bixby Text Call, and One UI Modes. One UI 5 also brings a new Maintenance Mode to select devices that let you hide your data from service technicians when you send your device for repairs. You can learn more about the new features in One UI 5 by checking out our previous coverage.

Earlier today, Samsung also kicked off the stable One UI 5 rollout for its foldables, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to Samsung's release timeline, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are next in line to receive the stable update. Older devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, will receive the update in the coming months.