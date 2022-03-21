Samsung Galaxy A73 quietly launched without much fanfare

Last week, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33, the newest mid-range offerings in the company’s A-series portfolio. Alongside these phones, the South Korean also launched a third, more powerful device that flew under our radar: Galaxy A73. The Galaxy A73 gets a single line mention in Samsung’s press release, so it’s no wonder that it went mostly unnoticed and didn’t attract many headlines.

Samsung Galaxy A73: Specifications

Specification Galaxy A73 Dimensions and Weight 76.1 x 163.7 x 7.6mm

181g Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate SoC Octa-c0re (up to 2.4GHz) RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

25W fast charging support (charger sold separately) Rear Camera 108MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

12MP ultrawide

5MP macro lens

5MP depth lens Front Camera 32MP f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C port

No headphone jack Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi dual-band

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Software Android 12 with One UI 4.1

The Galaxy A73 succeeds last year’s Galaxy A72, and quite naturally, it’s a more powerful and premium offering than the Galaxy A53. It flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the device is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. For reference, the Galaxy A72 packed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The biggest upgrade in the Galaxy A73 is the 108MP primary camera, a big step up from the 64MP sensor on the Galaxy A72. While the 12MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP camera are unchanged from the last model, the telephoto lens is gone, replaced by a 5MP depth lens.

The rest of the hardware is more or less the same as last year’s model. You still get a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support (charger doesn’t come in the box), an under-display fingerprint scanner, IP67 water and dust protection, 5G support, and Bluetooth 5.0. On the software front, the Galaxy A73 will run Android 12 out of the box with Samsung’s latest One UI 4.1 skin on top. Samsung hasn’t specified anything about software support, but it’s safe to assume the device will get the same level of support (four years of OS updates) as the Galaxy A53.

Pricing & availability

Samsung says the Galaxy A73 will go on sale in select markets on April 22. However, the company has yet to share the phone’s pricing or exact availability details.