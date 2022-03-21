Here are all the new static & live wallpapers from the Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung recently launched three new Galaxy A series devices — the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, and the Galaxy A73. However, the Galaxy A73 didn’t receive as much attention as it’s currently limited to select markets. The device features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 108MP quad-camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Much like the other new Galaxy A series devices, the Galaxy A73 runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. As you’d expect, it includes all the new features Google introduced in Android 12, along with a couple of useful additions from Samsung and some new wallpapers. We’ve managed to extract all the latest Galaxy A73 wallpapers before the device becomes widely available, and you can download them for your phone by following the link below.

Samsung Galaxy A73 wallpapers

Samsung will ship the Galaxy A73 with several new static wallpapers, but the device shares some of these wallpapers with other Galaxy A series and Galaxy M series devices. The following gallery includes all the common wallpapers.

You can download the full-resolution files for these wallpapers, along with a couple of extra Galaxy A53 wallpapers by following the link below.

Download the Galaxy A73 & Galaxy A53 common wallpapers

In addition, the Galaxy A73 comes with one unique static wallpaper and one new live wallpaper. The following previews showcase the unique static and live wallpapers.

You can download the full-resolution files for these live and static wallpapers by following the link below.

Download the new Galaxy A73 live & static wallpapers

Do you like any of these new wallpapers from Samsung? Which one are you going to use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below. In case these wallpapers don’t catch your fancy, you can check out our list of the best wallpaper apps on Android for more cool options.