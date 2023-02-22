One UI 5.1 has been rolling out to older Samsung Galaxy devices quickly in the last few weeks. Despite only being an incremental upgrade over 5.0, it carries over several small but useful features from the Galaxy S23 series to its older siblings. Now, the One UI 5.1 release has arrived on a few more Samsung phones, including the Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Note 20 family.

Galaxy A73 5G

It wasn’t long ago when Samsung delivered Android 13 with One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy A73 5G, and now a spruced up version of the skin is rolling out to the phone. The update, which is available only in Malaysia at the time of writing, comes in the form of software version A736BXXU3CWB7. Apart from all the One UI 5.1-specific goodies, the release also brings the February 2023 security patches.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

The One UI 5.1 update for the second-gen Galaxy Fold is currently rolling out to users in the DBT region, which is Samsung's codename for Germany. Tagged as F916BXXU2JWB5, the new build is meant for the global variant of the phone (model number SM-F916B). It bumps the Android security patch level to Febraury 2023 as well.

Galaxy Note 20

Both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy Note 20 are now receiving a taste of One UI 5.1 via build N98xxXXU5HWAC. The initial wave is limited to Switzerland and a few South American countries. Besides bumping the One UI version, the update ships the Febraury 2023 security patches.

Notably, none of the aforementioned updates messes with the bootloader version. This means experienced users should be able to downgrade to an older firmware if they wish.

As always, the OTAs are rolling out in batches. Despite that, you can skip the waiting queue if you are no stranger to PC-based flashing. To do so, download the latest release directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

