Samsung Galaxy A82 photos get leaked on eve of rumored launch

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release the Galaxy A82 (also known as the Galaxy Quantum 2), and ahead of the device’s launch, a series of images have leaked. Meanwhile, alleged specs for the device have also been revealed, giving us a pretty good idea of what to expect ahead of its release.

The Galaxy A82 is expected to be at the high end of Samsung’s A series smartphones in 2021. According to a recent report (via Android Police), the device will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, and curved edges. The device will also reportedly include an in-display fingerprint sensor, plus IP67 water and dust resistance, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Images via Weibo

The Galaxy A82 will also reportedly feature a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and support for microSD. The good news is the device is expected to launch with Android 11 out of the box, so Galaxy A82 owners won’t have to wait for Samsung to bring the latest software features to the device.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy A82 is said to feature a triple-camera setup, including a 64MP wide-angle sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. As for the design, the images suggest the device will be made out of metal and feature a nice matte finish, and be very similar in overall size to the Galaxy S21 Plus. The device will also feature a 4500mAh battery and support up to 25W charging.

Apparently, the Galaxy A82 will go up for pre-order as soon as this week and then officially launch on April 23. For now, reports suggest the device will be available in South Korea, with no word on if it’ll go on sale in other regions. If you’re feeling a little jealous, Samsung recently launched five Galaxy A series smartphones in the U.S., so there’s certainly no shortage of options.