What configurations does the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business come in?

For 2022, Samsung greatly upgraded its consumer-oriented laptops like the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, giving them faster processors, improved webcams, and more. While you can buy those laptops as a business user, this year, Samsung also focused more specifically on the enterprise market with the new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business. This new business laptop comes with a more classic design with more room for upgradeability and Intel processors with vPro support. But what configurations are available for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business exactly? Right now, there are only three.

The official spec sheet for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business mentions a few configuration options, including different CPUs – from an Intel Core i3 through a Core i7, with or without vPro – optional NVIDIA GeForce MX570 discrete graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM. However, many of these options are limited to specific markets or simply aren’t available just yet. If you’re in the United States, right now, you can buy one of just three configurations, and the only things that change are the processor and storage.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business configurations

If you’re looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business right now in the United States, these are the configurations you can choose from:

Processor GPU RAM Storage Display Price Intel Core i5-1250P vPro Intel Iris Xe (80 EUs) 16GB 256GB 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) $1,850 Intel Core i7-1270P vPro Intel Iris Xe (96 EUs) 16GB 512GB 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) $2,150 Intel Core i7-1270P vPro Intel Iris Xe (96 EUs) 16GB 1TB 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) $2,450

Right now, that’s about it. There are no configurations featuring the optional NVIDIA graphics yet, and if you want more than 16GB of RAM, you’re going to have to upgrade the laptop yourself. That could change over time as Samsung potentially rolls out new configurations, but that’s not the case right now. We’ll keep this list updated if any new configurations show up.

If you haven’t yet, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business below. Aside from the hardware specs, the laptop comes with Microsoft Secured-Core PC certification, tamper alerts, BIOS auto-recovery, and other security and management features that are important to businesses. If you’re not necessarily looking for a business laptop, maybe check out our list of the best laptops overall to see what else is out there.