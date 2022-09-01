Can I replace the battery in the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is a great option for business thanks to the system management options built into the BIOS, as well as Intel vPro processors. That’s on top of the great design. But you might be wondering, can you replace the battery? Unfortunately, the answer to that question is no, you can’t.

Officially, we checked with Samsung and were told the battery on the Galaxy Book 2 is non-replacable. If you’re hoping to replace it, then you might have to service the device with Samsung through a warranty. Or, worse comes to worst, buy a new device instead. This is not uncommon in new computers, where a lot of parts are glued or soldered down and are not user-replaceable.

Out of the box, though, Samsung’s products come with a one-year warranty, so you can get it fixed in case of a defect. For an additional warranty, you can opt for Samsung Care+ for Business, which comes with additional service options. All that said, if you want to make the most out of your battery on the Galaxy Book 2, we do have some tips on how to make the most out of your battery life.

Managing the battery on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 to avoid replacements

To make the most out of the battery on your Samsung Galaxy Book 2, and to avoid it having to be replaced, you should properly care for the battery itself. Do not overcharge your device by leaving it plugged in for a prolonged period of time when not in use. Additionally, to get the best battery life, you can manage your screen brightness and make sure it’s not too high for long periods. A higher brightness will consume much more energy.

Particularly, Windows also offers options for battery management. You can head to the settings app by pressing Windows Key + I. Then, from there, choose Power and Battery. You can see the patterns of how your battery is being used. Windows will give you tips to ensure the battery is performing well, like putting your device to sleep after periods of inactivity, and lowering screen brightness. You also can change the slider in Windows 11’s settings under Power on the battery settings page and set it to recommend. Windows will adapt performance based on how you’re using your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 when unplugged from power.

As another option, if you really want to get the most out of your Galaxy Book 2 battery, we suggest turning on Windows 11’s Battery Saver. You’ll find it in the settings app. Typically it turns on around 20%, but you can change the percentage value in the Power and Battery section of settings to a higher level so your system will conserve more energy.

You can check out the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business below.