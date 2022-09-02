Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business?

Laptops are not only for everyday consumers who work from home, school from home, and even play games. Business folks also need laptops, too. That’s why in particular, brands sometimes launch a special variant of their consumer laptops. In Samsung’s case, an example is the Galaxy Book 2 for Business.

With 12th generation, Intel vPro processors, a 1080p webcam, dual mics, and a clean-looking design, this laptop checks a lot of boxes for things like video conferencing as well as management by IT admins. Prices start at $1,850, but you might be wondering if you can upgrade the RAM and storage on the Galaxy Book 2 for Business so you can save some money and tweak the device later on.

Well, we checked with Samsung, and the short answer is no, you cannot upgrade the RAM and storage officially. You’ll have to buy a configuration that matches your needs instead. Our guide will help you choose the right one.

How much RAM should you get with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business?

These specs vary by region, but most Galaxy Book 2 Business models in the United States come with 16GB of RAM. This is regardless of which storage or CPU option you choose. There are no additional options available, but depending on your region, you might be able to add more.

Samsung lists that the device supports up to 64GB of RAM, in a 2-slot configuration. Again, other regions might have more RAM, so best to check the configuration on Samsung.com

Generally speaking, though, 16GB of RAM should be fine for most tasks especially because these days, 8GB RAM is the standard option on laptops. But if you want a fast PC, then 16B is best. This amount of RAM will work better for you in cases where you might be multitasking a lot, or have a lot of tabs open in your web browser.

In the case of photo and video editing, more RAM also helps make tasks like adding layers to an image and encoding videos faster. Or, for business, run virtual machines and crunch data in spreadsheets. Of course, on this laptop with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, you might not be doing that anyway.

Even though Samsung’s specs sheets mention an option for Nvidia MX570 graphics, it’s not available in the United States. That option would be the one we would suggest to bulk up with 64GB of RAM, as you’d be able to complete more tasks efficiently and with speed.

How much storage should you get with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business?

There are three storage options that come with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business. There’s a base model with an Intel Core i5 processor that includes 256GB of storage. Then, one step up is an Intel Core i7 model that includes 512GB of storage. The final model is an Intel Core i7 variant with 1TB of storage. You can’t upgrade this storage on your own, according to a Samsung.com sales representative that we chatted with.

For business, storage might not fill up quickly on these devices. Spreadsheets, and Microsoft Word documents, are very lightweight files. However, adding in more applications, storing movies, videos, or photos, or even things like virtual machines could take up even more space. For most people, though, we think the mid-range option with 512GB of storage should be enough. In all other cases, if you end up buying a Galaxy Book 2 Business and run out of storage space, you can opt for storing in cloud storage services like OneDrive or Google Drive.

If you haven’t already purchased one, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business via the link below. It’s a great option, as the device is Microsoft Secure Core PC certified, has tamper alerts, and great security options in the BIOS. Of course, if it’s not your thing, our guide to the best laptops has other options, too.