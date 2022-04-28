Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Dell Latitude 5430: Which one to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is here to go against other business notebooks on the market in 2022. We’ve already compared this particular notebook to a bunch of other business laptops including the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Dell Latitude 5430 comparison to find out which one’s better to buy in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Dell Latitude 5430: Specifications

Before we jump into the comparison, let’s take a look at the specifications to see what each of these notebooks brings to the table:

Specification Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Dell Latitude 5430 CPU Intel vPro with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series processor

Non vPro 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 models in select regions Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i5 (U15) with vPro

Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 (U15) with vPro Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Nvidia GeForce MX570 Intel UHD Graphics (Core i3)

Intel Iris Xe graphics (Core i5/i7) RAM 8GB, up to 64GB DDR4 (2 Slot) Up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz (slotted) Storage 256GB, up to 1TB Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14-inch, Full HD, Anti-Glare 14-inch 16:9 HD (1366 x 768), anti-glare, 220 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% NTSC, touch

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, Super Low Power

14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, SafeScreen (privacy screen), touch Battery 51.5Whr (typical) 65W USB-C charger

3-cell 41Whr battery

4-cell 58Whr battery Up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

RJ45 Ethernet

3.5mm headphone jack

SIM card slot (in select regions) 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

RJ45 Ethernet

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

Nano SIM slot (optional) Audio Stereo Speaker, Dolby ATMOS Dual high-quality speakers, Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dual noise-canceling microphones Webcam FHD 1080p + IR 720p HD webcam with shutter

1080p Full HD + IR camera with shutter, Dell Express Sign-In

1080p Full HD + IR camera with shutter Dell Express Sign-In, Intelligent Privacy, Ambient Light Sensor Security IR Camera

Fingerprint Power Key IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint sensor in power button (optional) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

LTE (in select regions) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Optional: 4G LTE Cat9 (Intel XMM 7360)

Size (WxDxH) 326.4 x 213.8 x 19.92 mm (12.85 x 8.41 x 0.78 in) 321.35 x 212 x 19.3 mm (12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 in) Weight Starts at 1.51kg (3.32 lbs) Starts at 1.36kg (3.01 lbs) Price Starts at $1,850 $1,419

Performance

Moving on to the performance section, both laptops can be configured with Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile chips with vPro support. While you can only buy the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook with the new 12th generation processors, the Latitude 5430 is also available with Intel’s last-gen i.e. 11th gen processors with vPro. It’s not something we recommend picking up over the new chips, but it’s there as an option for those of you who don’t mind settling for an older chip to save money on the purchase.

While Samsung is using Intel’s new Alder Lake P-series mobile chips for the Galaxy Book 2 Business, Dell has confirmed that you only get the U-series processors with the Latitude 5430. All the new 12th gen processors, however, are said to be more powerful than what we’ve seen from Intel in the past. They use a new hybrid architecture with a mix of performance (P) and efficient (E) cores. It’s worth pointing out that the Dell Latitude 5430 is using the 15W U-series processors. We’re looking at a total of 10 cores and 12 threads in total with most models in this series, compared to quad-core and eight threads configuration in the last-gen models.

Another thing that’s worth mentioning here is the fact that you get an option to configure the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business with the Nvidia GeForce MX570 discrete graphics chip. This is in addition to the Intel UHD and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, which are the only options on the Dell Latitude 5430 notebook. We don’t see the option to buy the Galaxy Book 2 Business with the MX570 at the time of writing this article, but we’ll update this article if/when that changes. As for the memory, both laptops can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, which is great. Both OEMs are using the same DDR4 memory type for their notebooks, so you shouldn’t have any major differences on the performance front, at least due to the memory. You can add up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD inside the Dell Latitude 5430 notebook whereas Samsung only lets you add up to 1TB.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business packs a 51.5Whr whereas you get either a 41Whr or a 58Whr battery depending on the variant of the Latitude 5430 you buy. Either way, you get a faster 90W charger with the Latitude 5430 whereas you only a 65W charger unit with the Galaxy Book 2 Business. We can’t quite comment on the battery life of either of these notebooks since we haven’t had a chance to take them for a spin, but it’s safe to say that the laptop powered by the U-series chips with lower TDP is going to show better battery performance than the ones powered by, say, Intel’s new P-series chips with higher TDP.

Display

As far as the display is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business sports a 14-inch FHD panel with an anti-glare coating. The Dell Latitude 5430 also has a 14-inch display, but there are a bunch of different options to choose from as they vary in resolution, brightness, color accuracy, and more. In fact, you can also get a touchscreen variant of the Dell Latitude 5430, which is not an option on the Galaxy Book 2 Business. But one thing that’s common between both laptops is that they both have a 16:9 aspect ratio panel. It would’ve been nice to see a 16:10 aspect ratio display as they’re more suitable for productivity, but that’s sadly not an option here.

Both laptops also have a webcam on top of the display. We’re looking at a 1080p webcam with support for IR on the Galaxy Book 2 Business whereas you get a 720p webcam with the base variant of the Dell Latitude 5430. You can also buy the Latitude 5430 with a 1080p webcam, complete with IR support, but that’s not something you get with the entry-level model. Notably, there are some optional privacy features included with some webcam configurations including onlooker detection which essentially blurs the display so the person who comes up behind you can’t see the display. All the Latitude models, however, will have a webcam shutter for privacy.

Design & Ports

If you want to buy a thinner and lighter laptop then we recommend picking up the Dell Latitude 5430 notebook. It comes with a starting weight of 1.36kg as opposed to the 1.51kg starting weight of the Galaxy Book 2 Business. While the Latitude 5430 isn’t significantly thinner than the Galaxy Book 2 Business, there is a slight difference as you can see in the specs sheet. That being said, the overall form factor of both notebooks is on-par with each other. As for the aesthetics, both laptops come in a single color — Dark silver in case of the Dell Latitude and Graphite in case of the Galaxy Book 2 Business.

Moving on to the port selection, it is safe to say that the Dell Latitude 5430 is the winner here. It features two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and an optional nano-SIM slot. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business comes with a single Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. So the Dell Latitude 5430 is clearly the superior option as it has an additional Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD card reader, and an optional nano SIM slot too with support for a 4G LTE Cat9 wireless connection.

The SIM card slot isn’t a part of the official specs sheet of the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebooks and that’s because it’s only available in select regions. For instance, you can buy a Galaxy Book 2 Business with a SIM card slot and support for LTE in Europe, but not in the US. The lack of the SIM slot in those regions leaves the Galaxy Book 2 Business with just the Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, both of which are also available on the Dell Latitude 5430.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Dell Latitude 5430: Which one should you buy?

Both laptops in this match-up have a lot of things going for them. But if you want the absolute best performance for the price, then we think you should consider buying the Galaxy Book 2 Business. Even the base model of this notebook comes with a 12th gen processor, as opposed to an 11th gen chip like the Dell Latitude 5430. Additionally, you can also configure the Galaxy Book 2 Business with a discrete graphics chip too. We also like the fact that all models of the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook come with a 14-inch FHD display and a 1080p webcam with IR support standard. In the Latitude 5430 notebook’s case, you may have to pay slightly more for those things depending on the variants.

That being said, the Dell Latitude 5430 is also a pretty good option to consider for those who want more display options or a better port selection. The Latitude 5430 also comes with optional support for 4G, which is not the case for Galaxy Book 2 Business in all regions. The Dell Latitude 5430 starts at $1,419, although you probably only get an 11th gen processor with a 720p panel at that price. The Galaxy Book 2 Business, in comparison, starts at a more expensive price of $1,850, but you get almost the same specs as other variants except for maybe the processor option. Again, we’ll have more to talk about the configurations once the Galaxy Book 2 Business goes on sale, so stay tuned.

