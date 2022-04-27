Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Dell Latitude 7430: Which one to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is one of the newest options to enter the business laptop space in 2022. It’s powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processors and comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, a 1080p webcam, and more. We’ve already compared this particular laptop with a bunch of other business notebooks on the market. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Dell Latitude 7430 to find out how they stack up against each other. The Dell Latitude 7430 is also shaping up to be a great business laptop in 2022. It comes in both clamshell and 2-in-1 versions and is also powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processors.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Dell Latitude 7430: Specifications

Before we jump into the comparison, let’s first take a look at the specifications of each of these notebooks to see what they bring to the table:

Specification Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Dell Latitude 7430 CPU Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 P-series processors

Non vPro 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 models in select regions Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro, U15, and P series Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce MX570 Intel Iris Xe (integrated) RAM 8GB, up to 64GB DDR4 (2 Slot) Up to 32GB LPDDR5 4800MHz dual-channel

Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz dual-channel Storage 256GB, up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14-inch, Full HD, Anti-Glare Laptop/clamshell 14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC 14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC 14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC, SafeScreen 14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, super low power, low blue light, ComfortView Plus

2-in-1 14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, super low power, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DX, touch and pen support

Battery 51.5Wh (typical) 65W USB-C charger

3-cell 41Whr battery

4-cell 58Whr battery Up to 90W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

RJ45

3.5mm headphone jack

SIM card slot (in select regions) 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader Optional: Nano-SIM slot Optional: Smart Card reader (contacted)

Audio Stereo Speaker, Dolby ATMOS Dual speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dual noise-canceling microphones Webcam FHD 1080p + IR 720p HD webcam with camera shutter

1080p Full HD + IR camera with Dell Express Sign-In, Intelligent Privacy, ambient light sensor, and camera shutter Security IR Camera

Fingerprint Power Key IR webcam (optional)

Fingerprint sensor (optional) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

LTE (in select regions) Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 4G LTE Cat16/Cat9

Size (WxDxH) 326.4 x 213.8 x 19.92 mm (12.85 x 8.41 x 0.78 in) 321.35 x 208.69 x 17.27 mm (12.65 x 8.22 x 0.68 in) Weight Starts at 1.51kg (3.32 lbs) Laptop: Starting at 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)

2-in-1: Starting at 1.35 kg (2.97 lbs) Price Starts at $1,850 Starting at $1,969

Performance

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Dell Latitude 7430 laptops are powered by Intel’s new 12th-generation processors. While Samsung is using the Alder Lake P-series chips for the Galaxy Book 2 Business, the Dell Latitude 7430 can be configured with both U-series (15W) and P-series chips. It’s also worth pointing out that some regions may get the Galaxy Book 2 Business with non-vPro chips.

We don’t expect to see a drastic difference in performance between Intel’s new P-series and U-series mobile chips. They both offer a significant improvement over anything we’ve seen from Intel so far. All the new Alder Lake mobile chips carry a hybrid core architecture, combining both performance (P) cores and the efficiency (E) cores to deliver a good balance between performance and power efficiency. You are bound to get slightly better performance with the 28W P-series over the 15W U-series chip, so keep that in mind while making a purchase decision. We suggest you check out our P-series vs U-series comparison to see how they stack up against each other.

Another thing that’s worth pointing out about the Galaxy Book 2 Business is that it can also be configured with NVIDIA GeForce MX570 discrete graphics. This is in addition to Intel UDH and Intel Iris Xe graphics that come as a standard option with the Intel processors. The Dell Latitude 7430, on the other hand, comes with only the Intel Iris Xe graphics unit. That being said, you will have to spend more and get a high-end variant of the Galaxy Book 2 Business to get the MX570 upgrade.

As for the memory and storage, you configure the Galaxy Book 2 Business with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory whereas the Latitude 7430 comes with only up to 32GB RAM. However, you get the option to choose between LPDDR5 and DDR4 memory modules. We’d recommend going for the LPDDR5 memory if your budget allows for it, although you’re not going to miss on much with the DDR4 too. When it comes to the storage, both laptops can be purchased with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, so no differences there.

Moving on to the battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business comes with a 51.5Whr battery whereas the Dell Latitude 7430 comes with either a 41Whr or a 58Whr battery. It’s hard to comment on the battery life of these notebooks since we haven’t had a chance to use them but you can expect them to be on par with each other. If anything, the battery life is likely to be better on the Latitude 7430 if you choose a 15W processor. It’s also worth mentioning that the Latitude 7430 comes bundled with a 90W USB Type-C charger whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Business is bundled with a 65W USB Type-C charger.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business sports a 14-inch Full HD LED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. This is the only display option you get for the Galaxy Book 2 Business, regardless of the model you purchase. The Dell Latitude 7430, on the other hand, will let you choose between a bunch of 14-inch FHD displays with support for different peak brightness and color gamut coverage. In fact, you also get a touchscreen option that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DX and pen support. We’ll have to go with the Latitude 7430 as the superior option because you get a lot more options to choose from.

Another thing we’d like to point out is that both laptops have a 16:9 aspect ratio panel instead of the more modern 16:10 aspect ratio. It would’ve been nice to have the taller aspect ratio as it’s better suited for productivity. However, that’s not an option with either of these machines. You’ll have to look at some other devices like the HP EliteBook 840 G9 if you’re interested in buying a laptop with a 16:10 panel.

Both the Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Dell Latitude 7430 notebook can be purchased with a 1080p webcam with IR support. While that’s the standard option across all models of the Galaxy Book 2 Busines, you only get a 720p HD camera on the base model of the Latitude 7430. You’ll have to upgrade to the 1080p webcam to get the IR camera too, so keep that in mind. The Latitude 7430, however, comes with a bunch of other privacy features including a camera shutter. Both laptops in this comparison also have a fingerprint scanner as an additional authentication method, although it’s only an optional feature on the Latitude 7430 whereas all models of the Galaxy Book 2 Business have it by default.

Design and Ports

Looking at the specifications table, it’s safe to say that the Latitude 7430 is the thinner and lighter notebook of the two. It measures 0.68-inches in thickness and comes with a starting weight of 1.22gs. The Galaxy Book 2 Business measures 0.78-inches in thickness and weighs 1.51kgs. There isn’t a significant difference between the two in terms of the overall form factor, but you know which one to buy if you care about the thickness and weight. The Dell Latitude 7430, as we mentioned earlier, is available in both clamshell and 2-in-1 convertible versions, while the Galaxy Book 2 Business is only a clamshell laptop. So if you’re on the look for a 2-in-1 business laptop then the Galaxy Book 2 Business is automatically out of the race here.

As for the aesthetics, we’d say it’s a close competition. Dell’s Latitude notebooks have come a long way in terms of the overall design and the Latitude 7430 certainly looks more modern. It’s also available in two finishes — aluminum (Silver color) and carbon fiber (Black). The Galaxy Book 2 Business has a minimal design too but it’s only available in one color option i.e. graphite.

Moving on to the ports, the Galaxy Book 2 Business sports a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optional SIM card slot. The Dell Latitude 7430 features two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and an optional SIM card and a smart card reader. The Latitude 7430 essentially trades the RJ45 Ethernet port for a microSD card, this comes down to your personal preference. One thing to note about the Galaxy Book 2 Business is that the SIM card slot is only available in select regions like Europe. Even then you only get support for 4G LTE, not 5G. So if you’re shopping for these laptops in the US, then you’re probably better off buying the Dell Latitude 7430 if you need 5G or 4G LTE connectivity. Besides that, both laptops have support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 as standard connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Dell Latitude 7430: Which one should you buy?

This is once again a close match-up between two good 14-inch notebooks. Both laptops in this comparison are powered by the new 12th gen Intel Core processors, which is great. We like how Dell’s offering U-series models too for those who don’t necessarily need a super-powerful notebook for their workload. But if performance is important to you, then do consider the Galaxy Book 2 Business as you can configure it with an MX570 graphics unit as well. The Dell Latitude 7430 earns some brownie points for having more display options. You can also buy it with a touchscreen panel, something that’s entirely missing on the Galaxy Book 2 Business.

As far as the ports are concerned, we think both laptops offer a good selection but the Latitude 7430 has a slight advantage with two Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of just one on the Galaxy Book 2 Business. Notably, you also get optional support for both 4G LTE and 5G connectivity with the Latitude 7430. The Galaxy Book 2 Business, on the other hand, only gets you 4G LTE connectivity, that too only in select regions.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business The Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop is one of the notebooks on the market that's powered by Intel's new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile chips.

See at Samsung

Dell Latitude 7430 The Latitude 7430 is one of Dell's new business notebooks to enter the category with Intel's new 12th gen processors and a bunch of other exciting features. See at Dell

Both notebooks are available to purchase right now, so be sure to check out all the configurations and see which one you like. The Galaxy Book 2 Business starts at $1,850 and the Dell Latitude 7430 starts at $1,969. If neither of these laptops catches your attention, then you can also check out our round-up of the best Samsung laptops and the best Dell laptops.