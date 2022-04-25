Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: Which one to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is the new notebook to enter the business laptop space. It carries a decent set of specs and some exciting features to compete with some of the popular names in this space including the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is also a relatively new notebook in this space that carries the same 12th gen Alder Lake processors from Intel as the Galaxy Book 2 Business. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the Galaxy Book 2 Business vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comparison to find out which one’s the better 14-inch notebook to buy in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Lenovo ThinkPad x1 Carbon: Specifications

Before we jump into the detailed comparison, here’s a quick look at the specifications of each notebook to find out what they both bring to the table:

Specification Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 CPU Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro, P series processors

Non vPro 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 models in select regions Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7 with vPro, U, and P series, up to 14 cores Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Nvidia GeForce MX570 Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM 8GB, up to 64GB DDR4 (2 Slot) Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB, up to 1TB Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Display 14-inch, Full HD, Anti-Glare 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920×1200) IPS low-power, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100%sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920×1200) IPS low-power, anti-glare, touch, 400 nits, 100%sRGB

14-inch WUXGA 16:10 (1920×1200) IPS low-power, anti-glare, touch, Privacy Guard, 500 nits, 100%sRGB

14-inch 2.2K 16:10 (2240×1400) IPS anti-glare, 300nit, 100% sRGB

14-inch 2.8K 16:10 (2880×1800) OLED, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 400nit, 100% DCI-P3

14-inch WQUXGA 16:10 (3840×2400) IPS low-power, anti-glare, 500nit, 100% DCI-P3, HDR400, Dolby Vision

14-inch WQUXGA 16:10 (3840×2400) IPS low-power, touch, anti-glare, anti-reflection, anti-smudge, 500nit, 100% DCI-P3, HDR400, Dolby Vision Battery 51.5Wh (typical) 65W USB-C charger

57Whr battery 45W or 65W USB Type-C charger

Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

RJ45

3.5mm headphone jack

SIM slot (in select regions) 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

Nano SIM slot Audio Stereo Speaker, Dolby ATMOS Dolby Atmos speaker system

360-degree quad-array microphones Webcam FHD 1080p + IR 720p HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB webcam

1080p Full HD RGB + IR webcam

1080p Full HD MIPI RGB + IR webcam with Computer Vision Security IR Camera

Fingerprint Power Key Fingerprint reader

IR camera (optional)

Privacy Guard display (optional)

Webcam shutter

Tile ready Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

LTE (in select regions) Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 Cat2o 4G LTE Cat16

Size (WxDxH) 326.4 x 213.8 x 19.92 mm (12.85 x 8.41 x 0.78 in) HD webcam: 315.6 x 222.50 x 14.95 mm (12.42 x 8.76 x 0.59 in)

Full HD webcam: 315.6 x 222.50 x 15.36 mm (12.42 x 8.76 x 0.60 in) Weight Starts at 1.51kg (3.32 lbs) Starts at 1.12kg (2.48 lb) Price Starts at $1,850 $1,639

Performance

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptops are powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake processors. These notebooks use vPro compatible chips, which include support for a suite of advanced security and productivity features meant for businesses. Samsung is using the new 12th gen Alder Lake P-series processors for the Galaxy Book 2 Business, whereas you also get the U-series processors with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10. It is, however, worth pointing out that the Galaxy Book 2 Business can be purchased with the MX570 discrete graphics chip whereas there’s no such option on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10.

Both the Alder Lake P-series and the U-series chips are said to perform better than Intel’s last-gen processors, so it’s safe to say that you can expect these new laptops to perform better than the existing options on the market. These new processors, in case you don’t know, use Intel’s new hybrid core architecture to offer a combination of both Performance (P) and Efficiency (E) cores. Thanks to this new architecture, the new processors deliver a good balance between performance and efficiency. The P-series Alder Lake chips, however, are bound to be more powerful as they’re rated for 28W default TDP as opposed to the low-powered 15W or 9W U-series chips. We suggest you take a look at our Intel Alder Lake P-series vs U-series processor comparison to find out how they stack up against each other.

Shipping with 12th gen processors also means support for new memory types including LPDDR5 RAM. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, which promises to be faster than the LPDDR4 memory modules. Samsung appears to be using DDR4 memory for the Book 2 Business, but you do get double the capacity, coming in at up to 64GB. As for the storage, we’re looking at up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD inside the ThinkPad whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Business can only be configured with up to 1TB of storage. Even though it’s not explicitly mentioned, we think it’s safe to consider that Samsung is using the new Gen 4 PCIe SSDs inside the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook as well.

Moving on to the battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business packs a 51.5Whr battery whereas the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook has a slightly larger battery coming in at 57Whr. We don’t expect to see a significant difference in the battery life of each notebook, but this is something we can’t confirm without taking these notebooks for a spin. Expect the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebooks powered by the Alder Lake U-series processors to have better battery life than the ones powered by the P-series, though.

Display

As far as the display options are concerned, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is a clear winner in this case. We say that because Lenovo offers a ton of different options to choose from. While all display options measure 14-inch physically, you can get it in different resolutions, and both touch as well as non-touch options. In fact, some panels are brighter and more color-accurate than others, so you’ll have to pick the one that suits your needs. You don’t necessarily need a super sharp high-resolution panel for a 14-inch display but having an OLED panel means you get true blacks, vivid colors, and high contrast ratios. Samsung, on the other hand, says the Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD panel with an anti-glare coating. This seems to be the only display option for all Galaxy Book 2 Business variants, so the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is clearly superior.

Another thing to note about the ThinkPad X1 Carbon’s display is that it comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio panel whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Business has a 16:9 display. The 16:10 aspect ratio, for those of you who don’t know, offers more vertical screen real estate, thereby allowing you to read more of the web page or the document that you’re editing for work. While this taller aspect ratio may not be the best for media consumption, there’s no denying that it’s suitable for productivity. Notably, select variants of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 also come with Lenovo’s Privacy Guard feature to secure your data privacy by using angled light technology to reduce display visibility at side angles. There are no such privacy features available with the Galaxy Book 2 Business, so keep that in mind.

Coming to the webcam options, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business has a 1080p IR camera on all variants. Lenovo will let you choose between a 720p or a 1080p webcam. IR is also an optional feature on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook. Luckily, both laptops also have a fingerprint scanner, so you don’t necessarily have to rely on the IR camera for Windows Hello authentication. If you’re looking at the base variant of both notebooks, though, then you’ll get a higher quality webcam with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business.

Design & Ports

We recommend picking up the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook over the Galaxy Book 2 Business if you want a lighter and thinner notebook. While both laptops have a relatively thin and light form factor, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is better in this regard. It has a starting weight of 1.12kg as opposed to Galaxy Book 2 Business’ starting weight of 1.51kg. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is also a hair thinner than the Galaxy Book 2 Business. That being said, the overall form factor of these notebooks is pretty much the same.

As for the aesthetics, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes in a Deep Black colorway and with an optional Carbon Fiber weave lid. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 looks very familiar to other ThinkPad notebooks with its signature design. The Galaxy Book 2 Business, on the other hand, only appears to be available in graphite color. It’s worth mentioning that the other notebooks in the Galaxy Book 2 series are available in more colors.

Moving on to the ports, we think both the Galaxy Book 2 Business and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon have a decent selection. You get a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a single HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm combo jack with the Galaxy Book 2 Business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 sports two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, a nano-SIM slot, and a 3.5mm combo jack. It’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy Book 2 Business comes with a SIM card slot with support for LTE in some regions including Europe and India. However, you won’t get the LTE connectivity option for the Book 2 Business in the US.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon essentially trades the RJ45 Ethernet port with a nano-SIM slot to add 5G sub-6 Cat2o and 4G LTE Cat16 wireless connectivity options. The nano-SIM slot is available on all models of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon across all regions, so this is might be the one to buy if you’re shopping for these laptops in the US. Besides those connectivity options, you get support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 on both notebooks as standard.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business vs Lenovo ThinkPad x1 Carbon: Which one should you buy?

Both the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 are two of the best 14-inch business laptops on the market right now. This is a close match-up in which we think both laptops have a lot going for them. Both notebooks are using Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processors, so the performance should be on-par with others unless you are comparing a P-series processor with a U-series one. The Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop, however, seems to have an advantage over the Lenovo ThinkPad if you consider the option of adding an MX570 discrete graphics.

Coming to the display, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is arguably better thanks to the sheer number of options that are available to choose from. Not only can you pick a high-resolution panel, but you also get touchscreen and OLED options, both of which are missing on the Galaxy Book 2 Business. The battery is also slightly bigger on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, although we think it’s not going to make a significant difference. We also like how the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 supports 4G LTE and 5G connectivity, in addition to the WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 options. Lastly, it’s also worth pointing out that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has a starting price of $1,639 for the base variant as opposed to the $1,850 starting price of the Galaxy Book 2 Business.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with 12th-gen Intel Core P-series processors, new OLED displays, and a Full HD webcam. See at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business The Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop is one of the notebooks on the market that's powered by Intel's new 12th gen Alder Lake mobile chips. See at Samsung

Unlike the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business isn’t available to purchase just yet. So it’s safe to say that your option is fairly limited if you’re in a rush to buy a new laptop to replace your older one. Alternatively, you can also check out our collection of the best ThinkPad notebooks or the best Samsung laptops to find some other options.