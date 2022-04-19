Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business: Release date, price, and everything you need to know

Samsung recently introduced a bunch of new premium lightweight ultrabooks under its Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro series. In addition to these premium notebooks in the series, the company also announced the Galaxy Book 2 Business, which is noticeably different from the other laptops in the lineup with different specs. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is an enterprise notebook that’s powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Alder Lake vPro processors. It comes with a suite of advanced security and productivity features meant for businesses.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business could be your next notebook if you are looking to buy a reliable machine for work. If you want to know everything about the Galaxy Book 2 Business then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’re going to take a look at specs, release date, pricing information, and more, to help you find all the information relevant to the Galaxy Book 2 Business in one place.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Specifications

Here’s a quick look at the specification of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook. Keep in mind that the SKUs/exact configurations may vary by market.

Specification Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business CPU Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors

Non vPro 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 models in select regions Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Nvidia GeForce MX570 RAM 8GB, up to 64GB (2 Slot) Storage 256GB, up to 1TB Display 14-inch, FHD, Anti-Glare Battery 51.5Wh (typical) 65W USB-C charger

Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

RJ45

SD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Stereo Speaker, Dolby ATMOS Webcam FHD 1080p + IR Security IR Camera

Fingerprint Power Key Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Size (WxDxH) 326.4 x 213.8 x 19.92 mm (12.85 x 8.41 x 0.78 in) Weight Starts at 1.51kg (3.32 lbs) Price Starts at $1,850

It’s worth pointing out that this particular specifications table reflects only the information about the Galaxy Book 2 Business that’s available to us at the time of writing this article. We’ll continue to update it over time to fill in any missing information.

Unlike the other laptops in the Galaxy Book 2 series, the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook is yet to hit the stores. It was originally said to be available starting this month in select markets, and we’re now hearing April 20tth as the date on which it goes on sale. Samsung is also hosting the ‘Samsung Together 2022’ virtual event, in which it’s going to talk a bit more about the Galaxy Book 2 Business and everything it brings to the table. It’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy Book 2 Business will only be available in select markets, so it may or may not be available in our region.

That being said, we expect it to go on sale in the United States and in India, as the Galaxy Book 2 Business pages are live on the website specific to these regions. We’ll try to update this post with additional info once we get more clarity on the Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop’s release date after the Samsung Together 2022 virtual event.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, as we mentioned earlier, is yet to go on sale. However, it will be available to purchase soon for a starting price of $1,850 in the United States. In India, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business starts at ₹1,04,990. This price is for the base variant of the laptop which is likely to be powered by a 12th gen Core i5 processor. We’ll have more to talk about its pricing once it goes on sale and we find out how much the other variants cost too, so stay tuned.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Features

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is slightly different from the regular Galaxy Book 2 and the Book 2 Pro notebooks in the lineup. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the features which we think are worth highlighting:

Traditional clamshell design

Looking at the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, it’s safe to say that there’s less of a focus on offering this as a thin and light ultra-premium notebook in the lineup. It measures just under 20mm, so this one’s significantly thicker than, say, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. It also weighs about 1.50kgs, which means it’s not the lightest offering in this series either.

There’s no 2-in-1 form-factor for the Galaxy Book 2 Business and it also lacks a touchscreen option, so keep that in mind. While we haven’t had a chance to take a closer look at the Book 2 Business, it doesn’t appear to be as premium-looking as the other Galaxy notebooks or many other business laptops out there.

One thing we can’t complain about the Galaxy Book 2 Business is the port selection. They’re more in line with business needs. you get a USB Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port along with two USB Type-A ports. There’s also an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and Kensington Lock. Connectivity options include WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 4G LTE in some regions.

12th Gen Intel Core vPro with security features

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business also has Intel’s new 12th gen processor with vPro support. These chips include a suite of advanced security and productivity features meant for businesses. Security features take precedence over many other things in enterprise notebooks, and Samsung has you covered on that front when it comes to the Galaxy Book 2 Business. It comes with Intel Hardware Shield out of the box, offering a variety of security technologies.

With the Galaxy Book 2 Business, we’re looking at the Tamper Alert feature, BIOS auto-recovery uses hardware-based Root of Trust to validate the BIOS, and more. This particular notebook also meets Microsoft’s Secured-core PC standard, to keep your sensitive data as safe as possible. Samsung hasn’t mentioned the exact processor model in the 12th gen Alder Lake lineup. But looking at other laptops in the lineup, we expect the Galaxy Book 2 Business to be powered by the 12th Gen P-series processors.

The P-series processors in the Alder Lake lineup, in case you don’t know, are, 28W chips designed for the new generation of ultrabooks. You can check out our Alder Lake P-series vs U-series comparison to learn more about these processors and see how they stack up against the low-powered processors in the lineup.

The Galaxy Book 2 Business’ specs sheet indicates that this particular notebook features the Nvidia MX570 discrete graphics, although it’s not entirely clear which processor it will be paired with, and also if that variant will be available to purchase globally. Samsung also mentioned up to 64GB memory, but it remains to be seen if it’s using DDR4, DDR5, or some other memory type. As for the storage, you can configure the Galaxy Book 2 Business with up to 1TB SSD.

A Full HD display & webcam

The display on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is also different from what you get on both the Book 2 as well as the Book 2 Pro series. This business notebook gets a 14-inch Full HD panel with visibly more bezels around it. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which means it gets a 16:9 aspect ratio as opposed to the more modern 16:10 ratio. This is quite a bummer because we had started seeing a lot of business notebooks with a 16:10 panel now, which are taller and hence offer more vertical screen real-estate. Taller displays are generally preferred for productivity as it allows you to, say, read more of the webpage or the word document that you’re editing.

It’s not Super AMOLED like the ones found on other laptops in the series, so keep that in mind. It comes with an anti-glare coating which should help with visibility outdoors. The 14-inch FHD panel is the only option available with the Galaxy Book 2 Business, so you will have to look at other options on the market if you want a bigger or a high-resolution screen. The Galaxy Book 2 Business sports a Full HD webcam on top of the display, which is on par with other notebooks in the series. This Full HD camera also comes with an IR sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition. It’s worth highlighting that this is the only Samsung laptop to use Windows Hello facial recognition (IR) in addition to the physical fingerprint scanner. The rest of Samsung’s Galaxy Book laptops only use fingerprints for authentication.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, as we mentioned earlier, isn’t available to purchase just yet. It is likely to hit the stores on April 20th. We’ll add a link to buy the laptop as soon as it goes live. We suggest you check out our collection of the best Samsung laptops you can buy right now if you don’t want to wait. We also have a list of the best laptops and best business laptops in general, if you don’t mind exploring laptops from other manufacturers.