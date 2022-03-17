Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 pre-orders come with a free gaming monitor

Samsung has officially opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro series. And to make an already great laptop even more enticing, you can get a free gaming monitor when you pre-order any of the new Galaxy Book models. The monitor you get depends on what laptop you buy, with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro models naturally getting you the better monitor.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (360) and Odyssey G35T monitor

If you buy one of Samsung’s high-end models, whether that’s the clamshell version (Galaxy Book 2 Pro) or the convertible (Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360), you can get the Samsung Odyssey G35T gaming monitor. This is a 32-inch Full HD monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support. It’s a curved VA panel (1500R curvature) and it has a contrast ratio of 3,000:1, which is pretty good for an LCD monitor. It’s officially priced at $329.99, so this is a fairly generous pre-order bonus.

The laptops themselves come with Intel’s new 12th-generation Core processors up to a Core i7-1260P. These processors have 12 cores (4P + 8E) and 16 threads, and the Core i7 models can reach up to 4.7GHz speeds. If you want a little more power for gaming, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (clamshell) has an optional Intel Arc discrete GPU that should help you get the most of this gaming monitor. You also get up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, plus a stunning Full HD AMOLED display, and a Full HD webcam if you want to make video calls and meetings.

If you go with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, the display also supports touch and the S Pen, and you can use it as a tablet. Both laptops are extremely thin and light considering their size, so they’re easy to carry with you anywhere you go. And while they’re not really gaming laptops by themselves, they support Thunderbolt 4 so you can hook up an external GPU and make use of this gaming monitor.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $1,249, or $749.99 with an eligible trade-in. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at $1,049.99 or $599.99 with a trade-in. Plus, you can get 30% off Samsung Care+ for your laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Samsung CRG5 monitor

On the other hand, if you want the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360, pre-orders come with the bonus of a Samsung CRG5 gaming monitor. This is a 24-inch monitor with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, plus AMD FreeSync support. It’s a curved display with 1800R curvature, it has a VA panel, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and it’s valued at $259.99, so it’s still a very nice gift.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 also comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors, but from the U-series, meaning it has a lower 15W TDP. Still, you get 10 cores (2P + 8E), 12 threads, and up to 4.7GHz speeds on the Core i7-1255U model. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an AMOLED display that’s rarely seen at this price. And while it’s not as thin and light as the Pro models, it’s still very portable. It also still supports Thunderbolt 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at $899.99 or just $549.99 with an eligible trade-in. You can also get 30% off Samsung Care+.