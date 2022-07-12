You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro with a Core i7 for $300 off this Prime Day

Samsung is making its flagship Windows 11 laptop more accessible than ever for Amazon Prime Day. The top-tier Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15-inch model is $300 off today for Prime Day, making it just $1,049.99 instead of $1,349.99. While the laptop has been discounted before, this is the lowest price we’ve seen, and for what you get, it’s a great price. Some other models are also discounted, but they’re smaller discounts.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is powered by an Intel Core i7-1260P, which is a 28W processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, and one of the most powerful laptop CPUs you can find in an ultrabook like this. Plus, this configuration includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, everything you need for a premium laptop experience. This all fits in one of lightest laptops around, weighing a mere 2.45lbs – an impressive claim for a 15.6-inch laptop.

You also get a 15.6-inch Full HD AMOLED display with up to 500 nits of brightness, so you can easily see it outdoors. AMOLED also means you get true blacks, vivid colors, and higher contrast ratios. Above that display, there’s a wide-angle 1080p webcam which is great for video calls and meetings.

For how thin and light this laptop is, you still get a great supply of ports, too. There’s one Thunderbolt 4 port, one standard USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. That’s a great setup that covers all the basics, so you can’t ask for much more.

While we haven’t reviewed this model specifically, we did test the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which has a lot in common. We found it to be a fantastic device, especially if you have a Samsung phone. It has a lot of Samsung software bundled in, which makes syncing your data across devices very easy. You can also use a Samsung tablet as a second screen for the laptop, too. This Prime Day deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro an easy recommendation.