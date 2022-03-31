Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro series includes some of the thinnest and lightest laptops on the market. Indeed, on the 13-inch clamshell, it weighs in at under two pounds. Samsung sent over the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which is the heaviest one of the pack at 3.1 pounds.

Indeed, for a laptop with a 15.6-inch screen, that’s still crazy light. If you want something even lighter, the clamshell starts at just 2.45 pounds. All models come with Intel’s new P-series processors and FHD AMOLED displays. Indeed, FHD might be a bit light at a larger screen size like 15.6 inches.

Being that it’s a convertible, you can write on that screen, and that’s when we start to wonder what’s included in the box. Here’s the list:

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

S Pen

65W power adapter

USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable

Like all Samsung Galaxy Book laptops and unlike most S Pen-enabled Galaxy smartphones, the pen does not get its own pen garage. You can magnetically attach it to the lid, although even that isn’t too strong.

Note that the 65W charging adapter is just that. Most laptops have a power cable with a brick, but that’s not the case here. All of that is included in the adapter itself, more like you’d see from a smartphone charging adapter. It can also output at 40W, so you can charge your Galaxy S22 or Tab S8.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with Intel’s new P-series processors, which have a 28W TDP. Specifically, this one has a Core i7-1260P, which has four performance cores and eight efficiency cores, for a total of 12 cores and 16 threads. It’s one of the first ultrabooks to use Intel’s 12th-gen processors, so it’s going to be fun to test out its performance.

But when it comes to Samsung, it’s not just about performance. It’s about the ecosystem too. If you’ve got a Galaxy smartphone, you can use Link to Windows to connect to Your Phone on the laptop, allowing you to send and receive texts from your PC, and even mirror Android apps. You can also use Second Screen if you’ve got a Samsung tablet, turning the device into a wireless second monitor for you.