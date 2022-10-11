The top-tier Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro with Intel Arc is under $1,500 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is one of the best laptops launched in 2022, and if you want the most powerful model in the lineup, you can get it a discount right now thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. We’re talking about top-tier configuration, with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, paired with an Intel Arc A350M graphics card to accelerate tasks like video rendering and some gaming. Usually, this model costs $1,899.99, but now it’s seeing a big $440 discount, bringing it to just $1,459.99.

On top of the powerful CPU and discrete GPU, this model also comes with a whopping 32GB of RAM so multi-tasking s a breeze, no matter your workload. It also has a large 1TB SSD, so there’s plenty of space for your files. You don’t see this kind of specs on laptops at this price that often.

Aside from the top-tier specs, this is as premium as every other Galaxy Book 2 Pro model. It has a 15.6-inch AMOLED display with true blacks and a high contrast ratio, and it comes in Full HD resolution, which is plenty sharp for almost everyone. It also comes with an upgraded 1080p webcam so you look that much better during video calls and meetings online. Because of its larger size, it also includes a full-size keyboard with a number pad, and plenty of ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and HDMI.

Despite the powerful specs, this model of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro weighs just 2.58lbs and is just 13.4mm thick, which is very impressive. It’s one of the most portable machines you can find with this kind of power, and it makes for a very versatile laptop you can take anywhere.

Another great reason to get this laptop is if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, since the laptop comes preloaded and apps and services that help connect your phone to your laptop so your files are available everywhere. Be sure to check the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro out on Amazon using the link above.