Samsung brings its Galaxy Book 2 & Galaxy Book 2 Pro series notebooks to India

Samsung refreshed its Galaxy Book 2 series at MWC last month by introducing the Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 2 business notebooks. The company has now launched all those notebooks in India, along with the smaller Galaxy Book Go. Let’s take a quick look at each of these notebooks to see what they bring to the table.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Book 2 Pro 360 are powered by Intel’s new 12th-gen processors. They both use the new 28W P-series chips. You get the Intel Core i7-1260P in the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro has an option for the Core i5-1240P. These new CPUs bring Intel’s new hybrid architecture and higher wattage to the table, and you can learn more about them by heading over our detailed Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake processor explainer.

When it comes to the form factor, both the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are incredibly light. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3″) weighs just 0.87 kg, whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with the same 13.3-inch display weighs 1.04 kg. You also get FHD AMOLED displays on both laptops, which is great. One thing that’s new to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 this year is that both notebooks now have FHD webcams as well. This comes as a part of Intel’s EVO specification, and we think it’s a welcome change.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360

Being non-Pro variants, both the Galaxy Book 2 and the Galaxy Book 2 360 trade some high-end features for relatively affordable price tags. First off, these notebooks are powered by Intel’s new 12th Gen U-series chips instead of the P-series. You the Core i5-1235U or the Core i7-1255U, to be more specific. The U-series chips aren’t as powerful as the P-series ones packed inside the Pro variants.

These U-series chips have two Performance cores (P-cores) and as many as eight efficiency cores (E-cores). We haven’t had a chance to test all of these P and U-series chips, but you can check out our Intel 12th-gen P-series vs U-series CPU comparison to get a general idea of the kind of performance difference you can expect to see from these notebooks.

Some other noteworthy differences between the regular and the Pro version include an HD webcam and a slightly heavier chassis. But besides that, you can expect to see all the goodies including the FHD AMOLED display.

Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Book Go

Lastly, we have the new Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Galaxy Book Go. Both of these are 14-inch notebooks. While the Galaxy Book 2 Business is made for enterprise customers, the Galaxy Book Go is primarily targeted at young consumers including students who were looking for an on-the-go device. Unlike the other laptops, the Galaxy Book Go is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset.

Pricing & Availability

You can pre-book the Galaxy Book 2 and Book 2 Pro series, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and Galaxy Go starting March 18, 2022. Here’s a quick look at the pricing details along with pre-booking offers for each notebook:

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 convertible notebook with Intel's new Alder Lake P chips. See at Samsung

You can head over to our Galaxy Book 2 series and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series hub pages to learn more about these notebooks. You can also check out our hands-on preview of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro to find out what we think of the notebook.