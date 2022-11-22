Samsung's ultra-light laptop is now lighter on the wallet, too, thanks to Black Friday deals slashing up to $500 off its price.

Want an extra light laptop with all the performance you need and a beautiful OLED display? The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is up to $500 off for Black Friday, making one of the best laptops of 2022 even more enticing. With this discount, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at just $749.99 - a $350 discount, and an incredible price for all you're getting here.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro $749.99 $1099.99 Save $350 The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is an incredibly lightweight laptop that still delivers the goods with great performance and a beautiful AMOLED display. It usually starts at $1,099.99, but you can grab it for just $749.99 right now. $749.99 at Samsung (13-inch) $749.99 at Amazon (13-inch) $899.99 at Samsung (15-inch) $899.99 at Amazon (15-inch)

That's just the base model, but the higher tiers are actually getting even bigger discounts. If you want a Core i7 processor, you can get $400 off on most configurations, and you're getting a lot more performance. And if you can sacrifice a bit of portability, the model with an Intel Core i7 and Intel Arc A350M graphics is a massive $500 off, making it just $1,399.99 instead of $1,899.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for that model. You can check these other models below:

If you want something a bit more versatile, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is also discounted by up to $500. This is a convertible version of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, but it's still incredibly thin and light and it has the same powerful processors and beautiful AMOLED display.

Finally, if you want something even cheaper, you can always go for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360. This non-Pro model is a bit thicker and heavier, but it still has the versatility of a convertible, and it uses 15W Intel processors which are more power-efficient. This model is up to $400 off.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 + Samsung CRG5 Monitor Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 $649.99 $949.99 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is a more mainstream convertible that still has capable Intel processors and a beautiful AMOLED display for a much lower price. With up to $400 off, it's more tempting than ever. $649.99 at Samsung (Intel Core i5) $749.99 at Samsung (Intel Core i7) $749.99 at Best Buy (Intel Core i7)

All of these are fantastic deals on some of the best laptops you can buy in 2022. We would already recommend these laptops at their original price, but these deals are opportunities you won't want to miss. Still, if you're interested in something a bit different, we have a roundup of other great Black Friday deals on computers and laptops.