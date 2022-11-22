Want an extra light laptop with all the performance you need and a beautiful OLED display? The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is up to $500 off for Black Friday, making one of the best laptops of 2022 even more enticing. With this discount, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at just $749.99 - a $350 discount, and an incredible price for all you're getting here.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is an incredibly lightweight laptop that still delivers the goods with great performance and a beautiful AMOLED display. It usually starts at $1,099.99, but you can grab it for just $749.99 right now.
That's just the base model, but the higher tiers are actually getting even bigger discounts. If you want a Core i7 processor, you can get $400 off on most configurations, and you're getting a lot more performance. And if you can sacrifice a bit of portability, the model with an Intel Core i7 and Intel Arc A350M graphics is a massive $500 off, making it just $1,399.99 instead of $1,899.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for that model. You can check these other models below:
- Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13 (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - $899.99 at Best Buy ($400 off) | Also available at Samsung and Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15 (Intel Core i7, Intel Arc A350M, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - $1,399.99 at Best Buy ($500 off) | Also available at Amazon
If you want something a bit more versatile, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is also discounted by up to $500. This is a convertible version of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, but it's still incredibly thin and light and it has the same powerful processors and beautiful AMOLED display.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 manages to retain the incredibly lightweight design of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, but now it's a convertible so you can use it as a tablet. It's $500 off, so it's more tempting than ever.
Finally, if you want something even cheaper, you can always go for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360. This non-Pro model is a bit thicker and heavier, but it still has the versatility of a convertible, and it uses 15W Intel processors which are more power-efficient. This model is up to $400 off.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is a more mainstream convertible that still has capable Intel processors and a beautiful AMOLED display for a much lower price. With up to $400 off, it's more tempting than ever.
All of these are fantastic deals on some of the best laptops you can buy in 2022. We would already recommend these laptops at their original price, but these deals are opportunities you won't want to miss. Still, if you're interested in something a bit different, we have a roundup of other great Black Friday deals on computers and laptops.